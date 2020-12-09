Phoebe Bacon continues her training in the face of COVID-19 challenges

Phoebe Bacon, a 17-year-old on Nation’s Capital Swim Team, and her teammates had several mini meets, designed for the swimmers to have a chance to race and simulate a big meet experience ahead of next summer’s Olympic Trials. One of Bacon’s former teammates, Jordan Kelly, released a video showcasing the behind the scenes of several of Bacon’s quarantine swims.

The first meet included in the video is the 2020 End Cap Corona Championship on March 13, a replacement for NCSAs which was canceled. In a 25 yard pool, Bacon swam the 200 fly (1:57.0), 200 free (1:46.4) and the 50 back (24.4).

Also included were three Coronavirus Grand Series Meets. These unofficial meets were held in a 50-foot pool, where Bacon suited up and raced against herself. During these meets, Bacon had mock interviews and award ceremonies with her coach to give the atmosphere of a real meet. Bacon swam the 100 breast (1:01.6), 100 back (51.2), 100 fly (53.3), 100 free (48.3) and the 200 back (1:51.6) in the span of three meets.

The last meet included was the Coronavirus Showdown, held in Madeira Virginia with her team, where she trained for most of July and August. Bacon went a 1:50.9 in the 200 back.

Despite the issues COVID-19 presents, Bacon has continued training throughout the summer and is someone to watch for in the 2021 Olympic Games