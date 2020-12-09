The graduation success rate of NCAA student-athletes reaches an all time high

The NCAA Division I graduation success rate reached 90%, Division II graduation rates reached 74%, and Division III hit 87% according to a study found on the NCAA website.

Sports 2017-2020 four-class average graduation success rates for men are as follows

Skiing-96%

Gymnastics-93%

Ice Hockey-92%

Tennis-92%

Fencing-91%

Lacrosse-91%

Water polo-91%

Golf-90%

Rifle-90%

Swimming-90%

Volleyball-89%

Soccer-86%

Baseball-85%

Basketball-84%

Cross country/track-83%

Wrestling-81%

Football (FBS)-80%

Football (FCS)-78%

Sports 2017-2020 four-class average graduation success rates for women are as follows

Ice hockey-98%

Skiing-98%

Lacrosse-97%

Field hockey-96%

Golf-96%

Swimming-96%

Tennis-96%

Gymnastics-95%

Rowing 95%

Fencing-94%

Soccer-94%

Volleyball-94%

Water polo-94%

Basketball-92%

Softball-92%

Cross country/track-91%

Bowling-89%

The GSR ratings measure the percentage of athletes who graduate within 6 years of beginning their college careers, excluding student-athletes that transfer from a school while academically eligible and including student-athletes who transfer to a school.

These ratings are the highest they have been, with a 16% increase since the creation of the graduation success rate system in 2002. This system was created by the Division I board of directors to keep track of the academic success rate of their athletes.

These results far surpass the goal of an 80% graduation success rate by 2020, put in place by NCAA President Myles Brand in 2006.

The graduation success rate of NCAA athletes is also higher than the rate of the student body not involved in an NCAA sport. In all demographics, except white males, NCAA athletes had a higher graduation rate than the student body at large.

The NCAA says that new rules and regulations have led to the improvement of the academic success rate of their athletes.

Among those new regulations, the standards for initial NCAA eligibility have been raised.16 NCAA-approved courses must be taken throughout high school, and a combined SAT or ACT score must match your core GPA (a minimum of 2.300) on the NCAA full-qualifier scale.

Student-athletes also must meet yearly standards set in place by NCAA in order to compete, motivating athletes to continue academic success. Beginning this academic year, NCAA made the change to reward schools in the form of revenue based on athletes’ academic success. There is no restrictions on the money earned.

This new form of reward benefits schools in which student-athletes graduate, and shows NCAA’s focus is on the students. According to NCAA, each school has the capability of earning an academic achievement per year if students-athletes meet one of the requirements: earn an overall, single year, all academic progress rate of 985 or higher, earn an overall graduation success rate of 90% or higher, or earn a federal graduation rate that is at least 13% higher than the federal graduation rate of the student body at that site.