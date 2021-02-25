The Indiana Boy’s HS State Championship Psych Sheet Predicts Another Carmel Win

Indiana Boys High School State Swimming & Diving Championships

February 25-26, 2021

Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, Indiana

Short Course Yards, Prelims/Finals

The psych sheet for the Indiana boy’s High School state championship was recently released, setting the placement for the top high schools and swimmers this year.

The state championship prelims, held at Indiana University Natatorium, are scheduled for Friday, February 26th, at 12 pm ET and again at 5:30 Eastern. Prelims will be split in two, with qualifiers from even-numbered sectionals going at noon and qualifiers from odd-numbered sectionals racing at 5:30 PM.

Finals will take place the following day, which will include the top 16 swimmers in each event. Diving will commence on the 27th at 9 am ET.

At the current standings, Carmel High School, Franklin Community, Fishers High School and Zionsville High School are all expected to rank high.

As of last year Carmel is the reigning state champion, as they have held the title since 2014/15, with Munster as the runner up and Chesterton taking third.

Carmel lost several key seniors such as Wyatt Davis who won the 100 back and 200 IM and was on the winning 400 free relay and 200 medley relay and Jake Mitchell who won the 200 free and 400 free and was also a part of the winning 400 free relay and medley relay.

Brady Samuels, a senior at Delta, is seeded in both the 50 free with a time of 20.19 and 100 fly with a time of 47.62. Samuels is the closest to breaking a state record, which is set at 20.19. Cameron Laurde, a senior at Homestead High School, is seeded first in the 200 IM with a seed time of 1:47.22 and second in the 100 breast with a time of 55.59. Griffin Hadley, a senior at Carmel, is also looking to place high as he is seeded first in the 200 free with a 1:37.93 and second in the 100 free with a 45.35.

Other swimmers seeded first include Ryan Malicki, a junior at Carmel, in the 100 breast with a 55.04; Ethan Martin, a senior at Center Grove with a 44.46; Kyle Ponsler, a junior at Fishers, in the 500 free with a time of 4.27.02; and Will Modglin, a swimmer for Zionsville, in the 100 back as only a sophomore with a time of 48.60.

Although no spectators are allowed, the meet will be streamed on https://www.ihsaatv.org/