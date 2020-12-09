San Antonio, Irvine & Richmond To Co-Host First Pro Swim Series Event of 2021

2021 January Pro Swim Series

The first Pro Swim Series event of 2021 will be be hosted at three different sites, USA Swimming announced Wednesday.

San Antonio, Tx., Irvine, Calif., and Richmond, Va., will co-host the event, which is scheduled to run January 14-17, 2021 and feature 600 of the country’s top swimmers.

San Antonio will be the meet’s “primary site”, featuring an “invite-only field comprised of the top ranked U.S. swimmers”.

The Irvine and Richmond meets will feature up to 100 male and 100 female athletes, with the Olympic Trials cuts the minimum standard in order for a swimmer to compete.

“The racing across these three TYR Pro Swim Series sites will set up some of the most explosive head-to-head competition to kick-off the Olympic year,” USA Swimming Managing Director of the National Team Lindsay Mintenko said. “We’re treading lightly but remaining optimistic and excited to map out a strong domestic competition schedule in 2021.”

This follows the format USA Swimming implemented for November’s U.S. Open, which featured nine sites across the country (with Irvine, Richmond and San Antonio all among them). Just like the U.S. Open, results from each site will be combined and published in a comprehensive results report from USA Swimming.

The series was originally going to have November meets in both Richmond and Irvine before they were cancelled in favor of the U.S. Open.

Prior to this recent change, the series’ January stop was slated to take place solely in Richmond, after it was moved from Knoxville, Tenn., in late October.

While the original 2021 PSS schedule also included stops in San Antonio, Mission Viejo and Indianapolis in March, April and May, respectively, it appears none of those are official and USA Swimming will provide updates for the next PSS competitions when available.

“USA Swimming continues to look for the best and safest possible ways to host national level events in preparation for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming and the Olympic Games in 2021,” the organization said in its release. “Future 2021 event dates will be announced in the new year.”