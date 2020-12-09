Dolfin Swim of the Week: Arno Kamminga’s 2:06.86 in 200 BR

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Arno Kamminga moved to #4 all-time in the long course 200 meter breaststroke with a 2:06.85.

It wasn’t that long ago that 2:07 was the major barrier every great breaststroker was trying to crack. The world record didn’t dip below 2:07 until 2017. But in the four years since, four different men have now broken 2:07 a total of nine times combined.

Top Performers All-Time: Men’s 200 Breast

Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.12 Ippei Watanabe (JPN) – 2:06.67 Matthew Wilson (AUS) – 2:06.67 Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2:06.85 Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN) – 2:07.01

Top Performances All-Time: Men’s 200 Breast

Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.12 (2019) Ippei Watanabe (JPN) – 2:06.67 (2017) Matthew Wilson (AUS) – 2:06.67 (2019) Matthew Wilson (AUS) – 2:06.68 (2019) Ippei Watanabe (JPN) – 2:06.73 (2019) Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.80 (2018) Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.83 (2019) Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2:06.85 (2020) Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.96 (2017) Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:07.00 (2019)

Swimming at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet, Kamminga smashed his own Dutch national record by three tenths of a second to move into that exclusive 2:06 club. He should be set for an Olympic berth representing the Netherlands next summer, and also revealed on SwimSwam’s latest podcast that he doesn’t warm up in the pool before his races, preferring instead a dry-land meet warmup.

