Peng Xuwei Cracks Chinese National Record In 200 Back

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although she landed off the podium in 4th place, Peng Xuwei of China fired off a new national record in the women’s 200m backstroke.

18-year-old Peng touched in a time of 2:03.00 this evening to shave .01 off of the longstanding previous Chinese standard of 2:03.01. That prior mark was set by Zhou Yanxin at the 2011 FINA World Cup.

Tonight Peng opened in 59.80 and closed in 1:03.20 to register the 2:03.00 which placed behind the podium swimmers of Rhyan White of the United States (2:01.58), Kylie Masse of Canada (2:02.o7) and Isabelle Stadden of the United States (2:02.20).

Three years ago in Hangzhou, Peng also competed in this 200m backstroke at the Short Course World Championships when she was just 15 years of age. She clocked a personal best of 2:04.14 to place 10th overall. As such, her swim here rocketed her up 6 slots between the 2018 and 2021 version of these championships.

China hasn’t had a gold medalist in this women’s 200m back event at a SC Worlds since 1997 when Chen Yan topped the podium in Gothenburg. It was then another 13 years in 2010 Dubai when Zhou Yanxin earned the next piece of hardware in the form of bronze.