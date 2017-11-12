Peaty, Hynd, Shuttleworth Among Swim England Award Winners

World record holder and Olympic champion Adam Peaty was among those athletes, volunteers and coaches recognized at the 2017 Swim England National Awards ceremony this weekend. The nominees convened at the Great Hall of University of Birmingham on November 11th, with Olympic silver medalist in diving, Leon Taylor, action as host of the festivities.

National Centre Loughborough’s Peaty took home the ‘Performance Athlete of the Year’ recognition in honor of his history-making 2017 season. The 22-year-old won gold in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke events, while cracking a new world record in the sprint twice. Peaty has already won the Overall British Swimming Athlete of the Year award, as well as the Athlete of the Year: Swimming acknowledgement at the 2017 British Swimming Awards earlier this month.

Also taking home a Swim England recognition was Ollie Hynd, earning the ‘Para Swimming Athlete of the Year’ award. Hynd is the reigning Commonwealth, European and World Champion in the SM8 200m IM and was recently named as a Team England Ambassador for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Tim Shuttleworth took hom the ‘Performance Athlete of the Year for Open Water’ award after bringing home a bronze medal in the men’s 5k at the 2017 World Championships in Hungary.

You can review all the award winners on Swim England’s site here.