Madison Kennedy Takes Out 17-Year Old Meet Record at Nico Sapio

2017 NICO SAPIO TROPHY

American veteran Madison Kennedy took out a 17-year old Meet Record on day 2 of the 2017 Nico Sapio Trophy in Genoa, Italy – one of a slew of records at both the senior and junior level that fell on Saturday.

Kennedy swam 24.33 in the 50 free final to win gold. While that’s half-a-second slower than her best time, it’s also half-a-second faster than she swam in Bolzano last week. It dips just under the old Meet Record held by Germany’s Sandra Volker from the 2000 edition of this meet. Volker won 3 Olympic medals at the 1996 games in Atlanta and was the 1997 World Short Course Champion in this same event.

On the men’s side, the biggest record to fall was in the 200 freestyle, where 25-year old veteran Filippo Magnini swam 1:45.17. That took out his own Meet Record of 1:45.84, set a decade ago in 2007.

19-year old Simona Quadarella won the women’s 400 free in 4:05.02. An Italian youth movement performed well on day 2, with Quadarella, Tania Quaglieri, Thomas Ceccon, and Anna Pirovano all winning races as teenagers on Saturday.

That included a new Meet Record by Anna Pirovano in the women’s 400 IM, where she swam a 4:33.56 at 17-years old. That broke one of the oldest records at the Meet – a 4:37.16 done in 1998 by Yana Kolchkova of Ukraine.

Other Senior Meet Records Broken

Laura Letrari won the women’s 100 IM in 1:00.39 and, at 28-years old, broke the 10-year old Meet Record by more than 3 seconds. The old mark of 1:03.73 was set by Alessia Regli in 2007.

