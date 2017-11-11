Texas Commit Fungairino Rocks 1:34 200 Free to Highlight Florida 3A States

FHSAA 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Results

Saturday, November 11th

Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center (Stuart, FL)

TOP 5 FINAL BOYS’ TEAM SCORES:

Chiles- 320 Doral Academy- 157 Bartram Trail- 153 Pembroke Pines- 135 Belen Jesuit- 110

TOP 5 FINAL GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

Creekside- 237 Bartram Trail- 160 Chiles- 141 Sunlake- 131 Osceola- 128

The Florida High School Athletic Association class 3A state championships concluded on Saturday night in Stuart, Florida. The Creekside girls dethroned Bartram Trail, winning by over 75 points while Bartram Trail won a tight runner-up battle. On the boys’ side, Chiles successfully defended their state title with a dominant 320 points. Doral Academy outlasted Bartram Trail by 4 points for the runner-up finish.

NOTE: This article covers class 3A only. All other classes were given their own recap at the conclusion of the meets.

CLASS 3A STATE MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Texas commit Aitor Fungairino had a strong showing for Belen Jesuit, defending his 200 free and 500 free titles. Fungairino obliterated the field in the 200 free, finishing over 6 seconds ahead of the field in a speedy 1:34.89. That knocked almost 2.5 seconds off his former best time. He returned to win the 500 free, knocking a second off his best in 4:25.73. The only other swimmer to break 4:30 was Bartram Trail’s Jack VanDeusen in 4:29.86.

Chiles’ Ryland Sun pulled off the 100 fly/100 back double to help his team to victory. Sun chopped almost a second and a half off his 100 fly time to win the race in 48.55. He was the only man to break 50 seconds in both the 100 fly and 100 back, as he won the latter in 49.96. Teammate John Yambor-Maul contributed to the team’s victory as well, posting a 21.20 for gold in the 50 free.

Naples’ Matthew Limbacher had an impressive swim in the 100 breast, coming up 6 tenths shy of the State Record. Limbacher was already almost a second ahead of the field when he turned in 25.54 at the halfway mark. He only got further ahead as the race went on, finishing in 54.98 to dominate the field and secure back-to-back titles in the event.

On the girls’ side, Gainesville’s Alena Kraus successfully defended her titles in the 100 and 200 freestyles. In the 200 free, she took a big lead on the first 50 and kept building that lead throughout the race, dominating by 4 seconds in 1:47.33. She clipped her best time to bring home 100 free gold, nearly breaking 50 seconds with a 50.02.

Fort Myers freshman Olivia McMurray came up big in the 200 IM. Coming into this season, she had a lifetimes best of of 2:04.54, but she’d lowered it to a 2:00.81 by the end of regionals. Tonight, she cracked 2:00 for the first time, coming from behind on the breaststroke leg to win it in 1:59.99 ahead of Bartram Trail’s Summer Stanfield (2:02.52). McMurray continued on to win the 500 free in 4:50.44. She wasn’t the only freshman to win a title, as Nease’s Olivia Peoples took the 100 breast in 1:03.94.

In addition to her runner-up finish in the 200 IM, Stanfield also took 2nd in the 100 back, which was won by Clearwater’s Helena Heuberger. After taking the early lead with a 26.85 split, Heuberger extended her lead over the field, securing back-to-back titles in 55.86. Stanfield followed in 56.80.

Additional Event Winners