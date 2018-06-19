PEAK’s Bertrand Phung Commits to UNLV for 2018-19

Bertrand Phung, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Campbell, California, has committed to swim for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Phung graduated from San José’s Valley Christian High School in 2017 and took a gap year; he will suit up for the Rebels in the fall with Arizona’s Mike Niezgodzki. Phung wrote on social media:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family and coaches who have been supporting me throughout this journey. I could not have made it without all of you. Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nevada Las Vegas. JUST GO OFF!! Go Rebels!!!”

Mainly a flyer/backstroker/freestyler, Phung swims for PEAK Swimming under Abi Liu. While at Valley Christian he was a 2-time CIF-Central Coast Section finalist in the 100 fly, a 1-time finalist in the 200 free, and a 1-time finalist in the 100 back. This spring he competed at Far Westerns in the 100/200 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly. He also swam the 100 back and 100/200 fly at Winter Junior Nationals West in December.

At last summer’s USA Swimming Futures Championships in Santa Clara, he was an A-finalist in both the 100m fly and 200m fly. During the summer of 2017 he improved his LCM times in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly.

Top events:

100 Fly: 49.80/56.39

200 Fly: 1:50.79/2:06.91

50 Free: 21.71 (20.6 relay split)/25.29

100 Free: 48.13 (46.14 relay split)/55.55

100 Back: 52.54/1:05.54

