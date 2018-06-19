Double Legacy Hannah Thornton Verbally Commits to Duquesne

Hannah Thornton has verbally committed to swim for Duquesne University, the college both her parents attended. She will begin with the 2019-20 season.



“I am very excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim for Duquesne University Class of 2023. I chose Duquesne because of the great academic opportunities and the amazing atmosphere the coaches create. The swimmers immediately made me feel welcome and I am excited to be a part of the team. I know Duquesne is the right school for me and I know I can excel academically and athletically here. I can’t wait to continue my education at Duquesne University and see what the future brings. Go Dukes!!”

Thornton is a rising senior at Avon Grove Charter School in West Grove, Pennsylvania. She swims year-round for Western YMCA Wahoos where she specializes in sprint free and fly. She competed in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly at 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships in April. At last summer’s YMCA Long Course Nationals, she added the 50 fly to her repertoire and earned lifetime bests in all five events.

The Duquesne women’s team won the Atlantic-10 conference title in February. Thornton’s best times would have been very close to scoring range at the 2018 conference championships; it took 1:52.3, 51.5, 23.6, and 56.7 to make the B finals of the 200 free, 100 free, 50 free, and 100 fly, respectively.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:53.97

100 free – 51.67

50 free – 24.04

100 fly – 58.08

