Gregorio Paltrinieri Swims First Races in Italy in 10 Months

COOL SWIM MEETING

Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri raced this weekend in Merano, Italy at the “Cool Swim Meet,” and while he swam 7 races, none of them were the 1500 free – the event where he won his one Olympic medal, a gold in 2016, along with all 3 of his World Championships, 5 of his 7 European Championships, and a 2017 World University Games title.

Paltrinieri’s races this weekend came in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 400 free, the 50 breaststroke, the 200 IM, and the 400 IM.

That 50 breaststroke was well outside of his focus – the swim was his first on record in the event, and he finished 4th out of 4 swimmers in the open age group in 32.62.

Paltrinieri Results:

50 free – 25.79 (6th out of 7)

100 free – 54.42 (3rd out of 5)

200 free – 1:53.09 (2nd out of 5)

400 free – 3:53.78 (1st place)

50 breast – 32.62 (4th out of 4)

200 IM – 2:14.56 (2nd out of 3)

400 IM – 4:34.26 (2nd out of 3)

The meet was Paltrinieri’s first back in Italy after spending most of the Italian winter training with international rival Mack Horton in Australia.

Paltrinieri’s fellow Olympian, 27-year old sprinter Marco Orsi, also swam at the meet, winning the 50 free in 22.78 and the 100 free in 50.49.