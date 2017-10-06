Paltrinieri to Train with fellow Olympic Champ Horton for 6 Months

Italian Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri will be changing things up this season, joining Mack Horton for 6 months of training in Australia. Paltrinieri, the Olympic 1500 free champ, and Australia’s Horton, the Olympic 400 free champ, should make great training partners as they’re 2 of the top distance freestylers in the world. He’s been considering making this trip to train with Horton since the two spent vacation time in Italy following the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Paltrinieri plans to spend 6 months training with Horton, but will fly back to Europe to take part in the 2017 European Short Course Swimming Championships. The meet will take place at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark from December 13th-17th. He’ll then fly back to Melbourne, where he will likely spend the Christmas holidays, to resume training with Horton. During this 6 months, Paltrinieri hopes to find new challenges in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Paltrinieri is coming off a 2017 FINA World Championships in which he won the 1500 free title. He was also the bronze medalist in the 800 free. Horton, on the other hand, was the Worlds silver medalist in the 400 free and the bronze medalist in the 1500 free.