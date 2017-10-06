Stanford Men to Take on Cal in Last Meet of the Season

Stanford’s big dual meet with the Cal men will take place on February 17th, 2018, as two national juggernauts and bay area rivals will clash at what will be a home meet for the Cardinal.

That will cap off a busy second semester for Stanford, as they’ll square up against Pac-12 opponents USC, Arizona, and Arizona State prior to their Cal matchup. Stanford also has a meet scheduled with the University of the Pacific to kick off their second semester campaign.

In the fall, Stanford will host their alumni meet on October 13th, followed by a meet with Utah before getting into competition at the USA Swimming College Challenge. The Triple Distance meet at Cal will be on November 10th, and then the Cardinal will have their mid-season invite meet at the Texas Invite in Austin in late November/early December.

Stanford will be led by a mean distance group that includes Grant ShoultsLiam Egan, and True Sweetser, while World Champs qualifier Abrahm Devine is back, too. A big freshman class will complement a team that’s been gaining momentum of late, as Stanford looks to improve upon their 5th place NCAA finish last year.

Scheduled Games

  • OCT 13 (FRI) 5:30 PM PT
    VS ALUMNI MEET
    STANFORD, CALIF.
  • OCT 20 (FRI) 1:00 PM PT
    AT UTAH
    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH
  • OCT 21 (SAT) 6:00 PM PT PAC-12 NETWORKS
    VS USA SWIMMING COLLEGE CHALLENGE
    LOS ANGELES, CALIF.
  • OCT 22 (SUN) 11:00 AM PTPAC-12 NETWORKS
    VS USA SWIMMING COLLEGE CHALLENGE
    LOS ANGELES, CALIF.
  • OCT 27 (FRI) ALL DAY
    AT PACIFIC INVITATIONAL
    STOCKTON, CALIF.
  • OCT 28 (SAT) ALL DAY
    AT PACIFIC INVITATIONAL
    STOCKTON, CALIF.
  • OCT 28 (SAT) 10:00 AM PT
    AT UOP INVITE
    STOCKTON, CALIF.
  • NOV 10 (FRI) 1:00 PM PT
    AT TRIPLE DISTANCE MEET
    BERKELEY, CALIF.
  • NOV 29 (WED) ALL DAY
    AT TEXAS INVITATIONAL
    AUSTIN, TEXAS
  • NOV 30 (THU) ALL DAY
    AT TEXAS INVITATIONAL
    AUSTIN, CALIF.
  • DEC 1 (FRI) ALL DAY
    AT TEXAS INVITATIONAL
    AUSTIN, TEXAS
  • DEC 2 (SAT) ALL DAY
    AT TEXAS INVITATIONAL
    AUSTIN, TEXAS
  • JAN 12 (FRI) 11:00 AM PT
    VS PACIFIC
    STANFORD, CALIF.
  • JAN 19 (FRI) 2:00 PM PT
    VS ARIZONA
    STANFORD, CALIF.
  • JAN 20 (SAT) 12:00 PM PT
    VS ARIZONA STATE
    STANFORD, CALIF.
  • FEB 3 (SAT) 12:00 PM PT
    AT USC
    LOS ANGELES, CALIF.
  • FEB 17 (SAT) 12:00 PM PT
    VS CALIFORNIA
    STANFORD, CALIF.

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

Read More »