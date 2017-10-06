Stanford Men to Take on Cal in Last Meet of the Season

Stanford’s big dual meet with the Cal men will take place on February 17th, 2018, as two national juggernauts and bay area rivals will clash at what will be a home meet for the Cardinal.

That will cap off a busy second semester for Stanford, as they’ll square up against Pac-12 opponents USC, Arizona, and Arizona State prior to their Cal matchup. Stanford also has a meet scheduled with the University of the Pacific to kick off their second semester campaign.

In the fall, Stanford will host their alumni meet on October 13th, followed by a meet with Utah before getting into competition at the USA Swimming College Challenge. The Triple Distance meet at Cal will be on November 10th, and then the Cardinal will have their mid-season invite meet at the Texas Invite in Austin in late November/early December.

Stanford will be led by a mean distance group that includes Grant Shoults, Liam Egan, and True Sweetser, while World Champs qualifier Abrahm Devine is back, too. A big freshman class will complement a team that’s been gaining momentum of late, as Stanford looks to improve upon their 5th place NCAA finish last year.