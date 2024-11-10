Panna Ugrai Ends Hungarian SC Championships With Six Golds

2024 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Hungarian Short Course Championships wrapped up this weekend from Kaposvar. Including relays and individual events, 20-year-old Panna Ugrai wound up earning a remarkable 6 golds over the course of the competition.

On day 4, Ugrai topped the women’s 100m IM in a time of 1:00.23 to beat the field by over a minute.

A handful of events later, she stopped the clock at 57.62 to win the women’s 100m butterfly. She notched the sole time of the field under 58 seconds, with Szonja Szokol settling for silver in 58.67 while Flora Molnar bagged bronze in 58.80.

On her success in this competition, Ugrai told the Hungarian Swimming Federation, “I would have liked to swim under a minute in the medley, but in the end I was two tenths short of that.

“I’m glad that I got these two gold medals. It’s a really good feeling to end a championship with so many victories.

“As I get older, I become more and more experienced, maybe that’s why I manage to improve, and my coach and I are trying to make sure that the development continues. In other words, there shouldn’t be an outstanding performance, followed by stagnation or possibly a decline, but let’s move step by step, and I feel that we have succeeded in achieving this so far.”

16-year-old Vivien Jackl secured her 3rd individual victory by winning the women’s 800m free.

The teen punched a result of 8:23.67 for a decisive statement ahead of runner-up Ajna Kesely who touched in 8:28.28. Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas hit 8:32.89 as the bronze medalist.

Jackl already earned co-gold in the 1500m free and also the 400m IM. Her 800m free time this evening checks in as a personal best and now ranks Jackl as Hungary’s 7th-swiftest performer in history.

Post-race, Jackl said, “The plan was to start in the first 400 and break away from the others as much as possible, so that the same thing as in the 1500 wouldn’t happen.

“It worked, I gave everything I could in the last two hundred, I’m glad that the eight hundred went like that.”

Additional Notes