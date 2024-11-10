Panna Ugrai Ends Hungarian SC Championships With Six Golds

2024 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, November 6th – Saturday, November 9th
- Kaposvar, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap
- Results
The 2024 Hungarian Short Course Championships wrapped up this weekend from Kaposvar. Including relays and individual events, 20-year-old Panna Ugrai wound up earning a remarkable 6 golds over the course of the competition.
On day 4, Ugrai topped the women’s 100m IM in a time of 1:00.23 to beat the field by over a minute.
A handful of events later, she stopped the clock at 57.62 to win the women’s 100m butterfly. She notched the sole time of the field under 58 seconds, with Szonja Szokol settling for silver in 58.67 while Flora Molnar bagged bronze in 58.80.
On her success in this competition, Ugrai told the Hungarian Swimming Federation, “I would have liked to swim under a minute in the medley, but in the end I was two tenths short of that.
“I’m glad that I got these two gold medals. It’s a really good feeling to end a championship with so many victories.
“As I get older, I become more and more experienced, maybe that’s why I manage to improve, and my coach and I are trying to make sure that the development continues. In other words, there shouldn’t be an outstanding performance, followed by stagnation or possibly a decline, but let’s move step by step, and I feel that we have succeeded in achieving this so far.”
16-year-old Vivien Jackl secured her 3rd individual victory by winning the women’s 800m free.
The teen punched a result of 8:23.67 for a decisive statement ahead of runner-up Ajna Kesely who touched in 8:28.28. Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas hit 8:32.89 as the bronze medalist.
Jackl already earned co-gold in the 1500m free and also the 400m IM. Her 800m free time this evening checks in as a personal best and now ranks Jackl as Hungary’s 7th-swiftest performer in history.
Post-race, Jackl said, “The plan was to start in the first 400 and break away from the others as much as possible, so that the same thing as in the 1500 wouldn’t happen.
“It worked, I gave everything I could in the last two hundred, I’m glad that the eight hundred went like that.”
Additional Notes
- Adam Telegdy got it done for gold in the men’s 200m back, producing a time of 1:53.09. Telegdy is Hungary’s #3 performer of all time in this event, owning a lifetime best of 1:50.84 from the 2017 edition of this competition.
- USC commit Dora Molnar beat the field in the women’s 200m back. She registered 2:06.49 with Eszter Szabo-Feltothy next to the wall in 2:07.36. 29-year-old Katalin Burian turned in 2:08.12 as the bronze medalist. Molnar was quicker last year, hitting 2:05.56.
- Austria captured the gold and silver in the men’s 50m breast. Heiko Gigler touched first in 26.57 followed by teammate Valentin Bayer who logged 27.35. David Horvath, retired for 2 years and now coaching at Kobanya Swim Club, rounded out the podium in 27.45.
- Dalma Sebestyen was the women’s 50m breast winner, producing 31.49.
- Richard Marton already won the 200m fly here but doubled up with a gold in the 100m fly. Marton put up 51.76, a time about a second off his personal best of 50.78 from last year. Zoltan Bagi was also under the 52-second threshold in 51.91 while Krisztofer Himer also landed on the podium in 52.49.
- Romanian Nandor Nagy was the top swimmer in the men’s 800m free, posting 7:46.18. That’s a huge PB for the 18-year-old, easily overtaking his previous career-quickest 7:52.76. Nagy now sits only behind national record holder Vlad Stefan Stancu (7:44.92) in the all-time Romanian rankings.