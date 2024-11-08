Vivien Jackl Downs Katinka Hosszu Hungarian Age Record In 400 IM at SC Nationals

2024 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, November 6th – Saturday, November 9th
- Kaposvar, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Day 1 Recap
- Day 2 Recap
- Results
Another day rolled on at the 2024 Hungarian Short Course Championships with another national age record established by 16-year-old Vivien Jackl.
After crushing a 1500m free mark on day one, teen Jackl delivered in the women’s 400m IM, posting a winning result of 4:33.58.
Her effort held off veteran Olympian Boglarka Kapas who settled for silver in 4:35.89 followed by Bianka Barta who finished well behind in 4:42.60 for bronze.
Jackl’s performance overwrote the former record for 16-year-olds of 4:35.41 Hungarian Olympic icon Katinka Hosszu put on the books in 2004.
Jackl now inserts herself into slot #9 among the top 10 performers in the world thus far this short course season.
2024-2025 SCM WOMEN 400 IM
GRIMES
4:24.19
|2
|Mary-Sophie
Harvey
|CAN
|4:25.33
|11/01
|3
|Yiting
YU
|CHN
|4:27.81
|10/25
|4
|Tara
KINDER
|AUS
|4:29.02
|10/25
|5
|Waka
KOBORI
|JPN
|4:29.66
|10/25
|6
|Yu
Zidi
|CHN
|4:30.21
|09/28
|7
|Kayla
HARDY
|AUS
|4:31.77
|09/27
|8
|Zheng
Huiyu
|CHN
|4:32.07
|09/28
|9
|Qu
Jianing
|CHN
|4:33.67
|09/28
|10
| Cyrielle
DUHAMEL
|FRA
|4:35.33
|11/03
Additional Notes
- Nandor Nemeth cleared the crowd in the men’s 200m free, stopping the clock at 1:44.68 for the victory. Altgough Richard Marton clocked a quicker split on the first half (51.40 to Nemeth’s 51.43), Nemeth earned the win on the back half to get it done for gold. Attila Kovacs bagged bronze in 1:44.95 and in 4th place was 15-year-old Oliver Papai who followed up his 400m free age record from last night with another age record here in 1:46.62.
- Nikolett Padar produced a winning effort of 1:55.18 to top the women’s 200m free, pairing with runner-up Panna Ugrai (1:55.31) as the only swimmers to delve under 1:56 in the final.
- Ugrai was also in the water a handful of events later, securing gold in the 50m fly in a time of 26.35.
- Former world record holder Szebasztian Szabo grabbed gold in the 50m fly in 22.65, the sole result of the field under the 23-second barrier.