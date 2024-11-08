Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Vivien Jackl Downs Katinka Hosszu Hungarian Age Record In 400 IM at SC Nationals

2024 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another day rolled on at the 2024 Hungarian Short Course Championships with another national age record established by 16-year-old Vivien Jackl.

After crushing a 1500m free mark on day one, teen Jackl delivered in the women’s 400m IM, posting a winning result of 4:33.58.

Her effort held off veteran Olympian Boglarka Kapas who settled for silver in 4:35.89 followed by Bianka Barta who finished well behind in 4:42.60 for bronze.

Jackl’s performance overwrote the former record for 16-year-olds of 4:35.41 Hungarian Olympic icon Katinka Hosszu put on the books in 2004.

 

Jackl now inserts herself into slot #9 among the top 10 performers in the world thus far this short course season.

Additional Notes

  • Nandor Nemeth cleared the crowd in the men’s 200m free, stopping the clock at 1:44.68 for the victory. Altgough Richard Marton clocked a quicker split on the first half (51.40 to Nemeth’s 51.43), Nemeth earned the win on the back half to get it done for gold. Attila Kovacs bagged bronze in 1:44.95 and in 4th place was 15-year-old Oliver Papai who followed up his 400m free age record from last night with another age record here in 1:46.62.
  • Nikolett Padar produced a winning effort of 1:55.18 to top the women’s 200m free, pairing with runner-up Panna Ugrai (1:55.31) as the only swimmers to delve under 1:56 in the final.
  • Ugrai was also in the water a handful of events later, securing gold in the 50m fly in a time of 26.35.
  • Former world record holder Szebasztian Szabo grabbed gold in the 50m fly in 22.65, the sole result of the field under the 23-second barrier.

