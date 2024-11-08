Vivien Jackl Downs Katinka Hosszu Hungarian Age Record In 400 IM at SC Nationals

2024 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another day rolled on at the 2024 Hungarian Short Course Championships with another national age record established by 16-year-old Vivien Jackl.

After crushing a 1500m free mark on day one, teen Jackl delivered in the women’s 400m IM, posting a winning result of 4:33.58.

Her effort held off veteran Olympian Boglarka Kapas who settled for silver in 4:35.89 followed by Bianka Barta who finished well behind in 4:42.60 for bronze.

Jackl’s performance overwrote the former record for 16-year-olds of 4:35.41 Hungarian Olympic icon Katinka Hosszu put on the books in 2004.

Jackl now inserts herself into slot #9 among the top 10 performers in the world thus far this short course season.

2024-2025 SCM WOMEN 400 IM Katie USA

GRIMES 2 Mary-Sophie

Harvey CAN 4:25.33 3 Yiting

YU CHN 4:27.81 4 Tara

KINDER AUS 4:29.02 5 Waka

KOBORI JPN 4:29.66 6 Yu

Zidi CHN 4:30.21 7 Kayla

HARDY AUS 4:31.77 8 Zheng

Huiyu CHN 4:32.07 9 Qu

Jianing CHN 4:33.67 10 Cyrielle

DUHAMEL FRA 4:35.33 View Top 16»

Additional Notes