Hali Flickinger Headlines Pennsylvania Aquatics Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Pennsylvania Aquatics has announced six inductees into its Hall of Fame Class of 2025, highlighted by Olympians Hali Flickinger and Kyle Salyards.

Flickinger represented the United States at both the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games, qualifying for an individual final in the women’s 200 fly in Rio before winning two medals in Tokyo, claiming bronze in the women’s 200 fly and 400 IM. She also owns two LC World Championship gold medals in the women’s 4×200 free relay, and was the 2022 SC world champion in the 400 IM.

The York, PA native only officially retired from competitive swimming this past January.

Salyards represented the U.S. at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, placing sixth in the men’s 200 breast, and he also won gold at the 2023 Pan Ams in the same event.

The class also includes Dave Lewis, Don Miller, Mel Nash and Tom Tretheway.

You can read about each of the inductees below, courtesy of PA Swimming.

The Class of 2025 will be recognized at the 2025 PIAA State Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University on Saturday, March 15. There will also be a PA Aquatics Hall of Fame dinner in the spring.

