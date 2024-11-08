2024 Nico Sapio Swimming Trophy: Angiolini Shines In Breast Event

50th NICO SAPIO SWIMMING TROPHY

Friday, November 8th – Sunday, November 10th

Sciorba Polisportivo Complex

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

SwimSwam Preview

Live Results

The 2024 Nico Sapio Swimming Trophy kicked off today from Sciorba with the competition representing a qualification opportunity for next month’s Short Course World Championships.

Federica Toma wasted no time making her presence known in the women’s 100m free, clocking the sole time of the field under the 55-second threshold.

Toma earned gold in 53.79 with the next-closest swimmer represented by Alessandra Leoni who notched 55.55 followed by Gaia Pesenti‘s mark of 55.68.

Toma’s outing here wipes out her previous personal best of 54.93 from 2 years ago. She now ranks as Italy’s 9th-best performer of all time.

Lisa Angiolini took control of the women’s 50m breast, posting a time of 30.68 to take the gold decisively.

The next-closest competitor was represented by Irene Mati who snagged silver in 31.34 followed by Alice De Simone who rounded out the podium in 31.49.

On the men’s side in the 100m fly, Frenchman Clement Secchi grabbed gold in a time of 50.33, scoring the sole outing of the pack under the 51-second barrier.

Countryman Nicolas Vermorel was right behind in 51.01 while Alan Vergine took home bronze in 53.15.

Additional Notes