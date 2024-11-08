Multi-Talented American-Canadian Julia Ebli Commits to Yale

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julia Ebli, an American-Canadian dual citizen who lives in Toronto, has committed to swim at Yale in the fall of 2025.

Ebli is primarily a sprint-to-middle-distance freestyler and backstroker in the pool.

Out of the pool, she is an accomplished cellist from a very musical family – her father Cary Ebli plays Oboe and English Horn in the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and was previously Principal Oboe of the Mexico City Philharmonic.

In the pool, Julia Ebli is a multi-time finalist at the Speedo Canadian Championships. Last summer, she finished 7th in the 400 free (4:23.34) and 8th in the 200 free (2:04.10). She was even better, a 2:02.73, in the 200 free in prelims.

Her best time of 2:02.14 from April’s Canadian Open ranks her among the top 100 Canadians of all-time and among the top 50 at age 17.

Best Times in Yards/Meters:

LCM SCM SCY (Conversion) 50 free 26.55 25.67 23.19 100 free 56.83 56.54 49.75 200 free 2:02.17 2:00.12 1:47.18 400 free (500Y) 4:23.34 4:23.34 4:55.05 100 back 1:04.82 1:01.84 57.31 200 back 2:20.67 2:15.66 2:04.56

The Yale women are 7-time Ivy League Champions, winning their last title in 2017. They were 3rd last season behind the conference’s other front-runners Harvard and Princeton, who have both won titles in the last few years, but Ebli leads a very good class of 2025 for the Bulldogs that after a great class of 2024 could help lead the Bulldogs back to the top of the pile.

At a minimum, she should make an immediate impact on Yale’s 400 and 800 free relays. She would have improved both last season, especially the 800 free relay where she could’ve made a 2-3 second difference even as a high school junior.

But relays don’t win Ivy League titles, and her converted times in the 100 and 200 freestyles would have put her in the A Final at last year’s conference championship meet, and even with some allowance for the inexactness of conversions would have put her in a top three position in the 200 free.

Those are areas where Yale is looking to rebuild. They only had one swimmer (senior Vivian Weng) in the top 16 of the 100 free at Ivies and only two in the top 16 of the 200 free.

Those are two events where they gave up a lot of ground to Harvard and Princeton at last year’s Ivy League Championships.

2025 Ivy League Scoring:

Princeton Harvard Yale 100 free 83 33 30 200 free 52 57 43.5 500 free 59 41 63

Current freshmen like Devyn Sargent and Lily Neumann (49.77/1:47.60) will help that significantly, as will Ebli in the class of 2025.

Only one current member of the Yale roster didn’t attend high school in the United States – junior Ele Donegan from Ireland. Even as an American-Canadian, Ebli will be an anomaly in the U.S.-heavy Yale women’s system.

Other commitments in Yale’s class of 2025 include Penny Zarcynski, Ellie Horning, Mia Slowik, and Angela Wang. Wang is also from Ontario.

