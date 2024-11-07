50th Nico Sapio Swimming Trophy Offers SC Worlds Qualification Opportunity

50th NICO SAPIO SWIMMING TROPHY

Friday, November 8th – Sunday, November 10th

Sciorba Polisportivo Complex

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

The 50th edition of the annual Nico Sapio Swimming Trophy is set to get underway tomorrow, Friday, November 8th.

The 3-day competition is held in honor of Nico Sapio, a symbolic figure of Italian swimming who lost his life tragically on January 28, 1966, in the plane crash in Bremen, together with the Italian swimming team.

Over 1700 athletes representing more than 100 clubs from 14 Italian regions are set to descend upon the host city of Genoa. Among them are Lisa Angiolini, Leonardo Deplano, Alessandro Miressi, Alberto Razzetti, Sara Curtis, Gianmarco Sansone, Alessandro Ragaini .

Per the Italian Swimming Federation’s selection policy, some athletes from the Paris Games have earned automatic qualification for next month’s Short Course World Championships. For others, however, this competition represents a qualification opportunity.

Italy’s Short Course World Championships Qualification

ATHLETES ALREADY QUALIFIED

Olympic Finalists or Medalists (Paris 2024) : Athletes who have reached an individual final or won a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris qualify automatically. Olympic Medal Relays : Athletes who swam in heats or finals of medal-winning relays at Paris 2024 will be selected. Olympic Relay Finalists : Relay teams that reach the final at Paris 2024 will be selected as a team, not as individual athletes.

Based on this priority, the following are already qualified:

OTHER QUALIFICATION CRITERIA