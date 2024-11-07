15-Yr-Old Oliver Papai Logs 3:45.16 SCM 400 Free Hungarian Age Record

2024 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, November 6th – Saturday, November 9th

Kaposvar, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap

Results

The 2024 Hungarian Short Course Championships continued from Kaposvar with another national age record biting the dust.

This time it was on the men’s side, with 15-year-old Oliver Papai firing off a new lifetime best of 3:45.16 to grab the gold and establish the new age standard in the 400m free.

Papai held off Nandor Negy who settled for silver just a hair back in 3:45.22 while open water ace Kristof Rasovszky clinched bronze in 3:45.82.

Teenager Papai actually logged a new age record out of the morning heats, earning the #2 seed in a new PB of 3:48.44. That overwrote Richard Marton‘s previous age standard for 15-year-olds which stood at 3:50.28 put on the books in 2014. That means Papai is Hungary’s first-ever swimmer of his age to dip under the 3:50 barrier and he did it in a very big way.

