Page Doubles as Yale Men and Women Top Ivy Showdown with Penn, Dartmouth

YALE vs. PENN vs. DARTMOUTH

Jan. 11, 2020

New Haven, Conn.

Kiphuth Exhibition Pool

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Yale 229.5, Dartmouth 70.5

Yale 217, Penn 83

Penn 170, Dartmouth 140

MEN

Yale 160, Penn 140

Yale 218, Dartmouth 82

Penn 195, Dartmouth 105

There was an Ivy League showdown in New Haven on Saturday as Yale, Penn, and Dartmouth gathered for a tri-meet. The Yale men and women defeated both opponents, while the Penn men and women earned wins over Dartmouth. As championship season approaches, the Yale women remain undefeated. The men have only one loss to Ivy League rival Columbia.

Freshman Joseph Page pulled off a double for the Yale men. He was nearly a second ahead of the field with his 1:39.66 in the 200 free. Page, the 3rd ranked man in the 100 free in the Ivy League this season, went on to top the 100 free by over a second in 44.55. The Bulldogs swept the sprints as Henry Gaissert won the 50 free in 20.39.

Yale’s Izzy Henig, the fastest woman in the Ivy League this year in the 50 free, out-touched Dartmouth’s Sophie Smith to win the 50 free 23.66 to 23.76. Smith came back to win the 100 free in 51.40. Henig is also the fastest 100 butterflier in the conference this season. She placed 3rd with a 57.26 in that event, while it was won by teammate Caitlin Tycz in 55.14. Tycz is in her first season with Yale after transferring from USC.

Dartmouth’s Connor Lamastra swept the men’s distance races. In the 1000 free, he put up a lifetime best to win the race in 9:21.68. His next win came in the 500 free, where he clocked in at 4:32.43.

Ivy League Champion Catherine Buroker of Penn brought home a win in the 1000 free, posting the only sub-10:10 to win in 10:09.10. Buroker competed at the NCAA Championships last season and was just the second woman in Penn’s history to do so. Her perfomance moves her up to #7 in the Ivy League this season.

PRESS RELEASE – YALE MEN

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men’s swimming team had a tremendous weekend as it racked up wins against Penn and Dartmouth. The Bulldogs bested the Quakers 160–140 and defeated the Big Green 218–82.

Yale saw huge success in the backstroke events, winning both the 100-yard and 200-yard events. Sophomore Christian Bell won the 200-yard event with a 1:49.42 final time and first-year Greg Kalin took first in the 100-yard event with a time of 50.53.

Senior Henry Gaissert was spectacular in the 50-yard freestyle event, sweeping the field with a 20.39 time. First-year Joseph Page followed the senior’s example and dominated the 100-yard freestyle, finishing first with a time of 44.55. He added on to his stellar day by taking the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:39.66.

In the diving events, which were held on Friday, junior Christian DeVol continued to shine. He took first in the 1-meter dive with a score of 352.55 and second in the 3-meter dive with a 336.10-point total.

As it has on many occasions so far this season, the Yale relay team was again exceptional this afternoon. The squad consisting of Page, Gaissert, sophomore Philippe Marcoux , and sophomore Nathan Stern took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 2:58.94.

The Bulldogs are back competing next week against Cornell at Kiphuth Pool.

PRESS RELEASE – YALE WOMEN

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women’s swimming team decisively won against both Penn and Dartmouth this weekend, picking up two Ivy victories. The Bulldogs took down the Quakers 217–83 and the Big Green 229.50–70.50.

The relay team of first-year Jamie Yeh , first-year Jessica Whang , junior Caitlin Tycz , and sophomore Isabelle Henig finished first in the 200-yard medley relay with a final time of 1:43.80. This success was followed by sophomore Raime Jones sweeping the field in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:50.20 finish.

Yeh was victorious yet again when she took first in the 100-yard backstroke event with a 56.08 time, while her relay teammate Whang similarly dominated the 100-yard breaststroke with a first-place time of 1:04.53. Tycz took the 200-yard fly event with a 2:01.69 finish. Henig then took first in the 50-yard free with a 23.66 time.

In the diving events, which were held on Friday, Yale was very successful. Junior Nikki Watters took first in the 1-meter dive with a 262.20 score and first in the 3-meter dive with a 258.80 tally.

Junior Cate Sawkins bested her competition in the 200-yard backstroke, finishing with a blazing 2:00.82 time.

In the 500-yard freestyle, sophomore Ashley Loomis was victorious with a 4:57.76 time. Tycz added another first-place finish to her total on the day with a winning 55.14 time in the 100-yard fly event. Sophomore Olivia Paoletti took first in the 200-yard IM event with a 2:07.40 time.

To cap off the dominant afternoon, the relay team of Jones, Henig, sophomore Marlise Moesch , and first-year Ophelia Pilkington were victorious in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 3:28.50 final time.

The team next faces Cornell next weekend.

PRESS RELEASE – PENN

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – In its first meet of the new year, the University of Pennsylvania swimming and diving programs both split tri-meets with Dartmouth and Yale. The Bulldogs swept both the Quakers and the Big Green, but Penn was able to head home with a pair of victories over Dartmouth.

The men were narrowly edged by Yale, 160-140 but defeated Dartmouth 195-105. The women were defeated by the Bulldogs, 215-85 but overcame the Big Green, 170-130. The meet marked Penn’s last tri-meet of the season.

Recapping the Penn Women

The Quakers got today’s tri-meet started with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. A team of Hannah Kannan , Serena Xue , Monika Burzynska , and Emily Layne combined to clock a time of 1:43.80.

Of the four members of that relay team, two went on to place in individual events later in the meet. Kannan took a pair of second-place finishes. She raced to a 56.59 finish in the 100 back and a 57.22 finish in the 100 fly.

Relay teammate Serena Xue tallied one of Penn’s two victories on the day, topping the field with a 2:20.48 finish in the 200 breast.

Two-time Ivy League champion and 2019 NCAA Championships qualifier Catherine Buroker followed up with Penn’s second victory. The sophomore touched the wall first in the 1,000 free, clocking in at 10:09.10.

In the meet’s second distance event, the 500 free, Buroker (5:03.49) finished fourth—a hair behind senior Grace Giddings , who took third place with a time of 5:03.04.

In the 200 fly, Anna Feng (2:04.33) and Joanne Fu (2:05.07) took second and third, respectively. Tara Larusso (200 breast; 2:04.25) and Feng (200 IM; 2:07.72) rounded things out for Penn with a third-place finish in their individual events.

Recapping the Penn Men

The Quakers nearly repeated last year’s sweep in the Yale & Dartmouth tri-meet in today’s installment. In the 2020 opener in New Haven, the Quakers won six events and had 19 swimmers place within the top three.

Junior Sean Lee continued to command within the water. After leading the Quakers with seven event victories at the Miami of Ohio Invitational, he stayed hot with three individual victories and a relay win.

The day started as Mark McCrary , Boris Yang , Lee, and Cunnan topped the field in the 200 medley relay (1:30.78). Lee raked in his first individual victory of the day, taking first in the 200 fly with a time of 1:47.34. He continued with a win in the 100 fly (47.85) and led a 1-2 finish in the 200 IM (1:52.21) with teammate Boris Yang finishing a hair behind in second (1:52.27).

Yang—a second-team All-Ivy honoree last year—also excelled in today’s meet. He coupled the second-place finish in the 200 IM with a pair of victories in both breaststroke events. He reached the wall in 56.83 in the 100 breast and beat out the field with a time of 2:02.69 in the 200 breast.

Jason Schreiber finished just behind Yang in both breast events, taking second in the 100 breast (57.79) and 200 breast (2:03.05).

Cunnan—the anchor in Penn’s 200 medley relay-winning team—put a pair of top-three finishes on his resume today. He was the runner-up in the 50 free (20.54) and finished third in the 100 free (46.03). The 200 medley relay leadoff, McCrary, finished third in the 100 back (50.96).

In Friday night’s diving events, John-Michael Diveris and Trevor Nelson each posted top-three scores to earn the Quakers some crucial points. Diveris—who had won the 3-meter dive in each of Penn’s five events prior to today—finished second in the 1-meter (274.75) while Nelson finished third (271.95).

As is historically true with a Penn swim team, the Quakers saw success in the distance events. Freshman Matt Bonnell finished second in the 1,000 free (9:24.65), while Matthew Haigh finished third (9:33.85). In the 500 free, Jacob Furlong finished second (4:34.39), while Bonnell finished third (4:36.35) and Kamps came a hair behind in fourth (4:37.78).

Up Next

The Quakers will round out the Ivy League regular season back at home as Penn hosts Harvard next Saturday at noon.

PRESS RELEASE – DARTMOUTH MEN

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving was defeated by Yale (160-140) and Penn (195-105) on Saturday.

Dartmouth’s divers opened the meet on Friday on the 1- and 3-meter diving board. On 3-meter, Justin Sodokoff finished first by less than two points (338.80), Ray Neistat took seventh (260.75), and Kyle Schubert (237.30) and Jonathan Hu (219.75) came ninth and 10th. On the 1-meter board, Neistat took fifth (255.60) and was followed by Sodokoff (252.20), Hu (243.85) and Schubert (238.20) in seventh through ninth.

The Big Green started the meet on Saturday with a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:35.11), out-touching Penn by three one-hundredths of a second. Connor LaMastra won the 1000 free (9:21.68), leaving a three-second gap behind him. Ethan Banks was seventh (9:49.50) and Stas Van Genderen came 10th (10:13.33). LaMastra was back at it later, coming in second place in the 200 fly (1:47.77) and first in the 500 free (4:32.43).

In the 200 free, Tim Park was second (1:40.56), out-touching a Yale swimmer by four-tenths. Joe Moll also swam the event, coming in sixth (1:42.03). Moll was back later on, coming in third place in the 200 back (1:51.01) and sixth in the 200 IM (1:55.61). Tim Cushman finished highest for Dartmouth in the 100 back, taking sixth (51.65), while Parker Hershberger and Brandon Liao swam the 100 breast, finishing in sixth (58.83) and seventh (59.17), respectively.

John Hall came in seventh place in the 50 free (21.23), beating a Penn swimmer to the wall by half a second. In the 100 free, Park placed fourth (46.10) and Hall came in sixth (46.90). In the 200 breast, Connor Richmond (2:12.17), Alec Kong (2:12.60), Liao (2:13.72) and Maxwell Jones (2:15.42) were eighth through 11th. In the 100 fly, Matt Luciano touched a tenth of a second ahead of a swimmer from Yale to finish in sixth place (51.88).

To end the weekend, the Big Green placed fourth in the 400 free relay (3:05.15). Composed of LaMastra, Landon Armstrong , Park and Hall, the relay out-touched Yale by three seconds.

Next Saturday, Dartmouth will compete against UConn in Storrs.

PRESS RELEASE – DARTMOUTH WOMEN

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving was defeated by Yale (229.5-70.5) and Penn (170-130) on Saturday.

Dartmouth’s divers opened the meet on Friday on the 1- and 3-meter diving boards. On 1-meter, Maggie Pionzio came in second place (252.75), 10 points out of first, and was followed immediately by Isabella Lichen (244.25). Cypress Toomey was eighth (191.75). On the 3-meter board, Pionzio took third (233.85) and Lichen was sixth (210.25).

The following day, the Big Green kicked off the swimming portion of the meet by taking fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:47.31), out-touching Yale’s relay by just one one-hundredth of a second. In the 1000 free, Christina Cianciolo was seventh (10:26.76) and Sarah Finlay came in ninth (10:59.77).

Mia Leko and Ashley Post were third and fourth in the 200 free with times of 1:53.19 and 1:53.47. In the 100 back, Connie Zhang (59.59), Kaia Reznicek (59.74) and Eleanor Zwart (1:00.13) took fifth through seventh. Swimming the 100 breast, Maggie Deppe-Walker and Megan Tao touched half a second apart with times of 1:07.19 and 1:07.59.

Siera Daly finished highest for Dartmouth in the 200 fly, taking seventh (2:07.02), while Sophie Smith touched a tenth of a second out of first in the 50 free (23.76). Smith was back a few events later, winning the 100 free (51.40). There were two ties after that: Post for fourth (53.03) and Cane for ninth (53.68). Zoe Wortzman also swam the event, taking sixth (53.25).

In the 200 back, Reznicek and Finlay were ninth and 10th (2:09.91, 2:11.06), while Tao was fifth in the 200 breast (2:25.79) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:09.06). Alie Hunter also swam the event, finishing in seventh place (2:10.73). Competing in the 500 free, Cianciolo placed sixth (5:06.64).

To end the weekend, Dartmouth was second in the 400 free relay (3:30.42). Made up of Pionzio, Katherine Cane , Wortzman and Smith, the relay left two seconds behind it.

Next Saturday, Dartmouth will compete against UConn in Storrs.