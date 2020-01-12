Freestyle Sprinter Brooke Costella Commits to Swim for the Air Force Academy

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brooke Costella, a current high school senior from Clovis, California, has committed to swim for the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs. Costella will graduate from Clovis North High School spring 2020 and join the Air Force’s class of 2024.

Costella currently swims for the Clovis Swim Club and Clovis North High School’s swim team. She placed 2nd in the 50 freestyle (23.91) this year at the 2019 CIF Central Section D1 and D2 Championships with Clovis North.

“So incredibly blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to attend the United States Air Force Academy Class of 2024 to continue my academic and swimming career while having the opportunity to serve this great nation. Thank you so much to all of my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me throughout every step of this journey; I couldn’t have done it without you guys. God bless America!!💙🇺🇸✈️ #gofalcons”

With her current best times, Costella would have placed just outside of scoring finals in her best events at the 2019 Mountain West Conference Championships Meet with the Air Force Falcons.

At the Mountain West Championships, Air Force placed 10th as a team.

Costella will begin her swimming career at the Air Force Academy beginning fall 2020.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 23.56

100 freestyle – 51.89

200 freestyle – 1:56.59

100 backstroke – 1:01.25

100 butterfly – 57.28

