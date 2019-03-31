Owen Matteson Drops 3 Seconds to Win 200 Fly at Buffalo Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – BUFFALO

March 28th-31st, 2019

Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY

Long Course (50m), Prelims-Finals

Live Results on Meet Mobile under ‘2019 Speedo LC Sectional Championship’

15-year old Owen Matteson of Star Swimming in Buffalo not only qualified for his lone individual final of the 2019 Buffalo Sectionals on Saturday evening in the 200 fly; he won his first race. Matteson, who was in a B final in every other individual event he swam this weekend, crushed his personal best in the 200 meter fly, swimming a 2:08.35.

His previous best time, done at Zones last summer, was a 2:11.41.

Matteson’s previous best times were mostly in breaststroke events, but he continues to develop and diversify his best results: projecting him to be a very good IM’er in the future.

Other Day 3 Winners:

17-year old Christiana Regenauer of the Condors Swim Club won the girls’ 50 free in 26.20 – almost 8-tenths ahead of the field. Regenauer is committed to swim at Louisville next fall.

of the Condors Swim Club won the girls’ 50 free in 26.20 – almost 8-tenths ahead of the field. Regenauer is committed to swim at Louisville next fall. Maltese Olympian Andrew Chetcuti won the 50 free in 23.47: almost a second ahead of the field. The 13-time Games of the Small States of Europe medalist has been as fast as 23.04. The top-finishing junior in the race was 15-year old Aiken Do , who was 2nd overall in 24.42. That’s his best time by almost half-a-second and ranks him 4th nationally this season among 15 & unders.

won the 50 free in 23.47: almost a second ahead of the field. The 13-time Games of the Small States of Europe medalist has been as fast as 23.04. The top-finishing junior in the race was 15-year old , who was 2nd overall in 24.42. That’s his best time by almost half-a-second and ranks him 4th nationally this season among 15 & unders. 16-year old Megan Deuel won the girls’ 200 fly in 2:15.32: almost 7 seconds ahead of Carlee Sanchez-Hegarty (2:22.17). Deuel is a high school junior and Notre Dame commit.

won the girls’ 200 fly in 2:15.32: almost 7 seconds ahead of (2:22.17). Deuel is a high school junior and Notre Dame commit. Laura Goettler swam a 2:38.71 to win the girls’ 200 breaststroke. The 17-year old from the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins has been as fast as 2:29. She won the 200 yard breast at the Akron Sectionals last spring.

swam a 2:38.71 to win the girls’ 200 breaststroke. The 17-year old from the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins has been as fast as 2:29. She won the 200 yard breast at the Akron Sectionals last spring. David Abrahams swam a 2:17.79 in finals of the boy’s 200 breaststroke, which was a win by two-and-a-half seconds. He was a quarter-of-a-second faster in finals.

swam a 2:17.79 in finals of the boy’s 200 breaststroke, which was a win by two-and-a-half seconds. He was a quarter-of-a-second faster in finals. Abby Hay of the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins won the girls’ 400 IM in 4:56.89, winning by 11-and-a-half seconds ahead of 14-year old Alexandra Bastone (5:08.58).

of the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins won the girls’ 400 IM in 4:56.89, winning by 11-and-a-half seconds ahead of 14-year old (5:08.58). Thomas Chapman of the Victor Swim Club won the boys’ 400 IM in 4:44.74.

Team Scores After Day 3:

Combined Top 5:

The Fish – 871 Radnor Aquatic Club – 561 Cougar Aquatic Team – 469.5 Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas – 407 Star Swimming – 338.5

Men’s Top 5:

The Fish – 315 Radnor Aquatic Club – 307 Cougar Aquatic Team – 268.5 Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas – 256 Star Swimming – 204.5

Women’s Top 5: