Ous Mellouli Withdraws From 2017 Worlds With Training Injury

Two-time Olympic champ Ous Mellouli will be withdrawing from the FINA World Championships in Budapest due to a training injury, the Tunisian national tweeted today.

Mellouli announced the news today on his Twitter profile:

Due to recent injury in training, I'm forced to withdraw my participation to World Championships in Budapest — Oussama Mellouli (@MellouliOussama) July 12, 2017

Mellouli was the Olympic champ in the 1500 free back in 2008. He would go on in 2012 to win gold in the 10K open water event, along with silver in the 1500. He’s been a mainstay at the World Championships for well over a decade, winning his first World Champs medal in 2003. That year, he took third in the 400 IM behind Michael Phelps and Laszlo Cseh.

Mellouli would go on to medal in every championship up to 2013, though his two medals from Melbourne in 2007 were vacated due to a positive drug test.

He competed only in open water at Worlds in 2015, taking 23rd in the 10K. He also competed in both pool and open water at the Rio Olympics last summer, taking 21st in the 1500 free and 12th in the 10K.

There’s no word on the specifics of Mellouli’s injury or its extent, other than the fact that it will keep the now-33-year-old distance swimmer out of next week’s World Championships in Budapest.