On a Near Full-Year Taper, Michael Phelps Still Loses to a Shark

Nope, this isn’t an April Fools joke, Michael Phelps really did race a shark in open water. Well, a hypothetical shark. And he had a monofin on (Phelps, not the shark, who had actual, legitimate fins made for swimming).

In a special that aired tonight on the Discovery Channel to kick off Shark Week, Phelps donned the monofin in a race against a simulated great white shark to see who could cover 100 meters faster. Forget about flip turns, Lochte turns, and “HE’S BREATHING TO THE WRONG SIDE”– this was done in open waters off of the coast of South Africa, where Phelps swam 100 meters to try to beat one of the most fearsome creatures of the deep.

Still, he lost.

PHELPS (tapered for a full year for this, presumably human, has a son named Boomer) – 38.1 seconds

SHARK (probably not tapered, has told media he’s been faster in practice, wore an Aquablade) – 36.1 seconds

Fans who were expecting a literal race between a live shark and Phelps, side-by-side, were probably disappointed, but the hypothetical shark pretty much creamed the GOAT. Sharks eat goats for breakfast anyways, or something like that. Scientists had projected that great whites can reach up to 26 miles per hour at peak speed, as opposed to the 5.5mph that Phelps reached at the end of his WR 100 butterfly in 2009.

Earlier in the show, Phelps did find some success. In the Bahamas, he raced a hypothetical reef shark and a hypothetical hammerhead shark over 50 meters, out-touching the reef shark 18.7 to 18.9, while the hammerhead easily won in 15.1.