Olympic Silver Medalist Erica Sullivan Join #TeamSpeedo Under New NIL Rules

Speedo has announced the addition of Olympic silver medalist Erica Sullivan to #TeamSpeedo. With her signing, Sullivan joins fellow Olympic medalists Regan Smith, Kieran Smith, and Maggie MacNeil on Speedo’s roster of sponsored collegiate athletes.

Sullivan, a first-year at Texas, won an individual silver medal in the women’s 1500 freestyle during her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer. Following her win, Sullivan gained celebrity status in the media as one of the only openly gay swimmers to ever medal at the Olympics.

In the short course pool, Sullivan is currently ranked as the 2nd fastest 1650 freestyler in history, only behind American Record holder Katie Ledecky. Despite it only being her freshman season, Sullivan also already holds a lifetime best in the 500 free of 4:34.07, which would have placed 2nd at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

After graduating in 2018, Sullivan initially committed to USC, but opted to defer her enrollment until after the 2020 Olympic Games. After the Games were delayed and USC’s coach Dave Salo retired, Sullivan ultimately switched her commitment to Texas’ class of 2025.

Swimwear brands have capitalized on new Name, Image, Likeness rules that allow college and high school athletes to sign sponsorships by signing athletes who were previously considered “amateurs.