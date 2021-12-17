2021 Short Course World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night two of the Short Course World Championships kicks off in Abu Dhabi at 6 PM local time (9 AM EST) with a slew of finals on tap for the evening. Two relay finals will be contested with the women’s 4×50 medley and the mixed 4×50 free relay on tap. The individual finals will in the men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 breast, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 free and women’s 100 back. There were also be semi-finals in the women’s 100 free and men’s 100 fly.

Former World Record holder Kliment Kolesnikov will look to take back his record in the men’s 100 back final, while the men’s 100 breast final should be a showdown between World Record holder Ilya Shymanovich, Nic Fink and Arno Kamminga. 50 back World Record holder Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands will look to hold off a field of challengers in the women’s 100 back final, including American Katherine Berkoff who has a massive 50 back split in this morning’s relay prelims. In the semi-final races, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey will put on an encore performance in the women’s 100 free after breaking the 200 free World Record in last night’s final.

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay Final

World Record: 1:42.38 – United States – 12 DEC 2018

Championship Record: 1:42.38 – United States – 12 DEC 2018

Top 8 finishers:

Sweden: 1:42.38 (CR, WR) USA: 1:43.61 Netherlands: 1:44.03 Canada: 1:44.16 China: 1:44.43 Russia: 1:44.51 Italy: 1:45.20 Belarus: 1:46.39

The Swedish women started off the finals session with a bang, tying the World Record and Meet Record set by the United States in 2018. They got off to a quick start with Louise Hansson breaking the Swedish 50 back record in 25.91, and was followed by her sister Sophie who posted a 29.07 breast split. World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom posted the field’s fastest fly split in 23.96 and Michelle Coleman anchored in 23.44 to touch the wall in 1:42.38.

The USA finished in second in 1:43.61, which included a curious relay decision by the US coaching staff. Rhyan White was subbed in for Katherine Berkoff, despite Berkoff splitting 25.88 in the prelims. White ended up splitting 26.33 tonight to have the Americans playing catchup from the start, while Berkoff’s 25.88 would have been the fastest backstroke split in the field tonight.

The Netherlands finished third in 1:44.03.

Men’s 100 Back Final

World Record: 48.33 – STEWART Coleman (USA) 29 AUG 2021

Championship Record: 48.95 – DONETS Stanislav (RSF) 19 DEC 2010

World Junior Record: 48.90 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 22 DEC 2017

Top 8 finishers:

Shaine Casas (USA): 49.23 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 49.46 Robert Glinta (ROU): 49.60 Pavel Samusenko (RUS): 49.65 (TIE) Kacper Stokowski (POL)/Guilherme Guido (BRA): 49.80 : —- Apostolos Christou (GRE): 49.91 Lorenzo Mora (ITA): 49.93

The United States’ Shaine Casas pulled off the upset win in the men’s 100 back, touching first in 49.23 two tenths ahead of Russian star Kliment Kolesnikov. Casas was out the fastest in the field, flipping in 23.29 to Kolesnikov’s 23.53 and was able to hold on for the gold.

Kolesnikov settles for the silver, well off of his lifetime best and former World Record of 45.58. Romania’s Robert Glinta touched in third for the bronze in 49.60, just barely outtouching Russia’s Pavel Samusenko’s 49.65. Samusenko charged hard with the field’s fastest back half of 25.82 but ran out of space to run down the leaders.

Women’s 200 Fly Final

World Record: 1:59.61 – BELMONTE Mireia (ESP) 3 DEC 2014

Championship Record: 1:59.61 – BELMONTE GARCIA Mireia (ESP) 3 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 2:02.96 – HASEGAWA Suzuka (JPN) 14 JAN 2017

Top 8 finishers:

Yufei Zhang (CHN): 2:03.01 Charlotte Hook (USA): 2:04.35 Lana Pudar (BIH): 2:04.88 Svetlana Chimrova (RUS): 2:05.65 Anastasiia Markova (RUS): 2:06.29 (TIE) Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN)/Illaria Cusinato (ITA): 2:06.82 —- Maria Ugolkova (SUI): 2:07.01

China’s Yufei Zhang took the world title in the women’s 100 fly, touching first in 2:03.01. Zhang was out very fast in 58.62, touching almost a full second clear of the field at the halfway point. She then posted the field’s fastest 3rd 50 of 31.75 and while she faded slightly on the final 50 her lead proved to be insurmountable.

The United States’ Charlotte Hook charged hard on the second half, moving from 8th at the 50 and 6th at the 100 to grab the silver medal in 2:04.35. The Stanford commit and high school senior was the only swimmer in the field to split 31 seconds on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Lana Pudar took home the bronze in 2:04.88, breaking her own national record by a full second. The bronze also signifies history for the small European nation as Pudar becomes the country’s first-ever World Championship medalist.

Men’s 100 Breast Final

World Record: 55.28 – SHYMANOVICH Ilya (BLR) 26 NOV 2021

Championship Record: 56.01 – van der BURGH Cameron (RSA) 12 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 57.27 – MARTINENGHI Nicolo (ITA) 16 DEC 2017 / 11 DEC 2018

Top 8 finishers:

Ilya Symanovich (BLR): 55.70 (CR) Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA): 55.80 Nic Fink (USA): 55.87 Arno Kamminga (NED): 56.06 Fabian Schwingenschlogl (GER): 56.29 Qin Haiyang (CHN): 56.77 Yan Zibei (CHN): 56.86 Berkay Ogretir (TUR): 57.17

Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich, who set the World Record earlier this year, broke the SC Worlds meet record en route to the gold medal in 55.70. He came out on fire in the first 50, turning at 25.79 almost three tenths clear of the field. He began to fade down the stretch but ended up holding on for the win.

Touching just a tenth behind him was Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi, who finished second in 55.80. The USA’s Nic Fink came in third for the bronze in55.87 after posting the field’s fastest 2nd 50 of 29.66. Both Martinenghi and Fink were also under the former meet record of 56.01.

Women’s 50 Breast Final

World Record: 28.56 – ATKINSON Alia (JAM) 6 OCT 2018

Championship Record: 28.81 – MEILUTYTE Ruta (LTU) 3 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 28.81 – PILATO Benedetta (ITA) 21 NOV 2020

Top 8 finishers:

Anastiasia Gorbenko (ISR): 29.34 Benedetta Pilato (ITA): 29.50 Sophie Hansson (SWE): 29.55 Mona McSharry (IRE): 29.59 Nika Godun (RUS): 29.59 Ida Hulkko (FIN): 29.88 Fanny Lecluyse (BEL): 29.95 Veera Kivirinta (FIN): 30.07

Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko took home the gold in the women’s 50 breast, touching the wall first in 29.34. The win also marks history for the country as Gorbenko becomes the first ever swimming world champion for Israel.

Touching in second in 29.50 for the silver was Benedetta Pilato of Italy, who came in just ahead of Sweden’s Sophie Hansson, who took the bronze in 29.55. Hansson trains in the United States at NC State and just outtouched another US-based swimmer, Tennessee’s Mona McSharry, who took fourth in 29.59.

The complexion of this final changed significantly after yesterday’s semis when top seed and World Record holder Alia Atkinson was DQ’d in the semis. Her disqualification continued a theme of huge amounts of breaststroke DQ’s thanks to underwater cameras at these championships.

Men’s 200 Free Final

World Record: 1:39.37 – BIEDERMANN Paul (GER) 15 NOV 2009

Championship Record: 1:40.95 – RAPSYS Danas (LTU) 14 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 1:40.65 – SATES Matthew (RSA) 3 OCT 2021

Women’s 100 Free Semi-Final

World Record: 50.25 – CAMPBELL Cate (AUS) 26 OCT 2017

Championship Record: 51.14 – KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi (NED) 13 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 51.45 – SANCHEZ Kayla (CAN) 14 DEC 2018

Men’s 100 Fly Semi-Final

World Record: 47.78 – DRESSEL Caeleb (USA) 21 NOV 2020

Championship Record: 48.08 – le CLOS Chad (RSA) 8 DEC 2016

World Junior Record: 49.53 – LI Zhuhao (CHN) 19 NOV 2017

Women’s 100 Back Final

World Record: 54.89 – ATHERTON Minna (AUS) 27 OCT 2019

Championship Record: 55.03 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN Doha) 4 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 55.99 – NIELSEN Mie Oe (DEN) 13 DEC 2013

Mixed 4×50 Free Relay Final