Olympic Gold Medalist Calum Jarvis Set To Retire After Birmingham

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While the 2022 British Swimming Championships roll into day 4 finals, one British swimmer is already looking at his future beyond just the next several days in Sheffield.

29-year-old Calum Jarvis has made his retirement intentions known, telling BBC this week that he is ‘ready to move on’ with his life once this summer’s Commonwealth Games are complete. The Games are set to be held in Birmingham, England with swimming on the docket for Friday, July 29th through Wednesday, August 3rd.

Jarvis would be ending his career on a high note, having been part of Great Britain’s gold medal-winning 800m free relay via his prelims swim at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Reflecting on his career, Jarvis says, “I joined this National Centre [in Bath] back in 2010, so I’ve been here a very long time.

“I’m kind of excited to move on with my life, really. Hopefully still giving back to the sport in finding a job somewhere.

“But the dream is to be able to finish my swimming career at the ‘friendly games’, as they’re known, and just enjoy it.” (BBC)

In addition to Olympic gold, the Welshman has also contributed to 800m free relay golds at the 2015 and 2017 World Championships, as well as the most recent European Long Course Championships.

On Great Britain’s relay success, Jarvis says, “Looking back it’s just like a dream come true, really. It doesn’t get much better.

“To finally have gone to the Olympic Games and to achieve a gold medal performance was unbelievable.

“That’s been the goal for that relay since 2015 – to go in dominate – and we have done.”

On why he’s choosing Birmingham as his last hurrah, Jarvis states, “My first international was Commonwealth Games in 2014 and to be able to drop out at the Birmingham Games in 2022 would be the way I’d like to go.

“[A medal] would be a brilliant way to end it. It’s not looking good for the individual but I think our [4x200m freestyle] relay is looking quite strong and I think that’s something to really excited about.”

Jarvis’ main individual event of the men’s 200m freestyle sees its heats take place on the final day of competition.