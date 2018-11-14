Olympic Champions Slated for USA Winter Nationals in Greensboro

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – For the United States’ top swimmers, including decorated Olympic champions Nathan Adrian (Bremerton, Wash./California Aquatics), Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Nation’s Capital Swim Club/Alto Swim Club) and Simone Manuel (Sugar Land, Texas/Alto Swim Club/First Colony Swim Team), the road to the 2020 Olympic Games begins later this month at USA Swimming’s Winter National Championships, set for Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Fellow individual Olympic medalists also expected to swim in Greensboro include the likes of Chase Kalisz (Bel Air, Md./Athens Bulldog Swim Club), Cody Miller (Las Vegas, Nev./Sandpipers of Nevada) and Dana Vollmer (Granbury, Texas/California Aquatics). Tickets for the world-class event, which also will feature area collegiate and age-group standouts, are on sale now via ticketmaster.com.

Winter Nationals marks the opening of the qualification period for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, the sole qualifier for American swimmers for the pool competition at the Olympic Games. Following timed finals of the 800-meter freestyle on Nov. 28, the next three days of long-course competition feature morning prelims at 9 a.m. ET and finals at 5 p.m. ET. 2020 Olympic Trials time standards can be found online here.

NBC Sports and USA Swimming will feature daily coverage from Greensboro, including live finals broadcasts on the Olympic Channel on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. A live stream of daily prelims and Dec. 1 finals will air on usaswimming.org. Following a taped Dec. 2 broadcast on NBC Sports Network, a one-hour package from Winter Nationals will air on NBC on Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. ET.