Pfeifer, Evans Win Double in Texas’ Victory Over Cal

CAL VS. TEXAS

Results

Saturday, November 10th

Hosted by Cal

25 Yard Course

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

TEXAS: 163

CAL: 137

Though their dual meet with Stanford was cancelled Friday due to air quality, the Texas women were able to compete against Cal in Berkeley on Saturday. They came away with a road win against the Bears, winning by nearly 30 points. Distance standouts Joanna Evans and Evie Pfeifer each won a double for the Horns.

Pfeifer won the 1000 free by a landslide as the only swimmer under 10:00 when she hit the wall in 9:58.67. Teammate Evans won the next event, putting up a 1:45.92 to top Cal’s Robin Neumann (1:46.64) in the 200 free. Evans and Neumann were 1-2 in the 500 free as well, with Evans winning handily 4:46.81 to 4:51.16. Pfeifer went on to win the 200 IM, running down Cal’s Sarah Darcel (1:59.69) on the back half in 1:58.74.

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil and Katie McLaughlin were the top individual performers for the Bears. Weitzeil tied her dual meet record in the 50 free, touching in 22.04. She swept the sprints with a 48.70 in the 100 free. McLaughlin outswam Texas’ Remedy Rule on the back half of the 100 fly to win 53.10 to 53.78. They had an extremely close finish in the 200 fly, with McLaughlin (1:55.42) running down Rule (1:55.46) at the finish to win by 4 hundredths.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS:

BERKELEY, Calif – The No. 1 University of Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving team knocked off No. 5 California on the road, 163-137, at the Legends Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon.

Score

Texas 163.00, California 137.00

Wins

1000 Freestyle – Evie Pfeifer (9:58.67)

200 Freestyle – Joanna Evans (1:45.92)

100 Backstroke – Claire Adams (53.31)

100 Breaststroke – Olivia Anderson (1:01.13)

3-mtr Diving – Alison Gibson (365.25)

200 Backstroke – Quinn Carrozza (1:56.99)

500 Freestyle – Joanna Evans (4:46.81)

1-mtr Diving – Alison Gibson (335.03)

200 IM – Evie Pfeifer (1:58.74)

Meet Notes

The Longhorns are 4-0 on the season, including four-straight top-20 wins to start the season.

With the win over Cal, the Longhorns have extended their dual meet winning streak to 17.

The Texas divers swept the top-six spots in the 3-mtr diving event, with Alison Gibson leading the charge. She won both the 3-mtr and 1-mtr diving.

Joanna Evans set the sixth-fastest pace in the 200 free for the NCAA this year. Evans already set the top 1000 free time this year in the NCAA in a meet earlier in the season.

Evie Pfeifer topped her season-best in the 200 IM, dropping the third-fastest time in the NCAA this year with her 1:58.74.

Next Up

The Texas divers will be back at the Texas Swimming Center for the Texas Hall of Fame Diving Invitational from Nov. 14-16 and the swimmers will compete in the Texas Swimming Hall of Fame Invitational two weeks later.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL:

BERKELEY – Katie McLaughlin and Abbey Weitzeil continued with their stellar seasons by winning two events apiece and Cal set a season best in every swimming race in its dual meet against Texas Saturday. However, the Longhorns prevailed in the final score by a 163-137 margin at Legends Aquatic Center.

Weitzeil tied her own Cal dual-meet record with a victory in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.04 and she came back a few moments later to claim the 100 free in 48.70. In addition, she anchored both the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay to wins, including a 21.52 split to close out the medley relay.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, came from behind in the final couple of strokes to touch first by 0.04 seconds in the 200 butterfly in 1:55.42, and she took the 100 fly in 53.10 with a strong finish after being tied with Texas’ Remedy Rule at the midway point.

Freshman Ema Rajic also earned a victory in the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.13, which was just 0.01 off her lifetime best in the event.

“Texas is a good team. They’re deep and it really challenged us,” head coach Teri McKeever said. “I thought for the most part we stepped up to the challenge. Yes, there are some areas that we want to keep improving. Some of our leaders – in particular Abbey and Katie – are coming through, but then newer people like Alysia (Wilson), Ema, Robin (Neumann) and Sarah (Darcel) are doing a good job. It was really nice to win both relays, as well. That was something that we really wanted to check on.”

The Bears are off until they travel to the Georgia Fall Invitational Nov. 29-Dec. 1.