Erik Persson Hits 2:04 SCM 200 Breast at Swedish Nationals Day 1

Day 1 of the 2018 Swedish Winter Nationals is in the books. In the first finals session, a couple meet records were broken, including one by national record holder Erik Persson.

Persson, who holds Swedish records in the 100/200 breast in long course and in the 200 breast in short course, topped the field in the 200 breast tonight in Stockholm. He stopped the clock at 2:04.96, which is a bit off of the 2:03.86 NR time he did in December of 2017 at the 2017 European Championships. Persson is already pre-qualified for the 2018 World Championships in Hangzhou, and his swim today set a new meet record.

Unfortunately, it looks as though Persson and the other pre-approved roster members will not be gaining any new roster-mates today, with only Persson getting very close to the Swedish qualifying standards (he was under the 200 breast cut by a half second).

The only other person, besides Persson, who was really in the ballpark of a Worlds cut was Simon Sjodin. He was 52.89 to set a meet record, but fell short of the 52.51 qualifying standard.

OTHER WINNERS

  • 100 breast (W) – Hannah Brunzell (1:07.40)
  • 50 fly (M) – Sebastian Holmberg (23.23)
  • 100 fly (W) – Ida Liljeqvist (59.58)
  • 400 free (M) – Adam Paulsson (3:43.48)
  • 200 IM (W) – Hanna Bergman (2:12.94)
  • 800 free (W) – Hanna Eriksson (8:33.68)

SWEDISH WORLDS QUALIFIERS

  • Sarah Sjöström (will compete at Energy for Swim instead)
  • Louise Hansson
  • Sophie Hansson
  • Victor Johansson
  • Erik Persson

