Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Oliver Morgan Scorches 52.71 100 Back At BUCS, Just .01 Outside British Record

2025 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships kicked off today with plenty of star power competing at the Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre. Athletes representing Loughborough, Stirling, Edinburgh and beyond are diving in over the course of the 3-day affair, vying for team points.

Birmingham’s Oliver Morgan commanded attention in the men’s 100m backstroke event, getting to the wall over 2 seconds ahead of the field.

Morgan split 25.64/27.07 to turn in a final time of 52.71 for the gold, a mark only .01 off his own lifetime best and British national record of 52.70. That slightly quicker result was registered at last year’s British Championships to qualify him for the 2024 Olympic Games.

In Paris, Morgan placed 8th overall in the men’s 100m back final, with tonight’s performance beating the 52.84 he produced there. His 52.71 from tonight would have rendered him the 6th-place finisher.

The next-closest competitor in this evening’s final was Bath’s Jack Skerry who logged 55.10 for silver while teammate Hendrik Van Der Leest rounded out the podium in 56.15.

Morgan’s outing now renders him atop the worldwide rankings early in the season, setting him head and shoulders ahead of the rest of the pack at the moment.

2024-2025 LCM Men 100 Back

YohannFRA
NDOYE-BROUARD
01/31
53.81
2Takehara
Shuichi 		JPN54.1401/26
3 Roman
MITYUKOV		SUI54.4701/26
4HIDEKAZU
TAKEHARA 		JPN54.6111/29
5MASAKI
YURA 		JPN54.6901/19
View Top 15»

As a point of reference, we introduced Morgan as a major British threat after his head-turning performances at this BUCS competition in 2024. A year ago, Morgan topped the men’s 100m back podium in 53.31, just off his then-personal best of 53.26 scored at the 2023 World Championships.

Tonight’s effort represents the record holder’s 6th outing under the 53-second barrier.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!