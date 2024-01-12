Ohio State Synchro Team Set To Kick Off 2024 Season Saturday

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team starts its 2024 season this weekend with the Zero Waste Invite Saturday, Jan. 13 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Routine competition begins at 2 p.m.

The Buckeyes will compete against Michigan in the season opener.

Admission for Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming home meets at McCorkle is free. Paid parking is available in the lots and garages surrounding the facility.

Zero Waste Initiative

This year marks the seventh Zero Waste Invitational hosted by the Buckeyes. Beginning in 2017, the program has committed to the University’s goal of achieving zero waste by 2025. Ohio State synchronized swimming competitions held at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion have diverted, on average, over 70% of all waste from landfills through recycling and composting.

2024 Buckeyes

Saturday marks the start of the 48th season of the synchronized (artistic) swimming program at Ohio State. Head coach Holly Vargo Brown enters her 12th season at the helm of the Buckeyes. Vargo Brown is assisted by Monica Velazquez-Stiak , who is in her second season on Ohio State’s coaching staff.

The Buckeyes return eight members of the 2023 national championship team. Of those returners, five were part of the 2022 title-winning team. Ohio State’s roster represents four countries with student-athletes from Canada, Colombia, Peru and the United States. The team is made up of eight freshmen, three sophomores, three juniors, one senior and a graduate.

Looking Back at Last Season

Ohio State looks to defend its national title, again, after winning the overall institution championship at the U.S. Collegiate National Championships in March of 2022 and 2023. The Buckeyes earned routine titles in solo and trio and picked up a title in B Figures last year. Overall, Ruby Remati , who is training with Team USA this year, won the Individual High Point Award. Vargo Brown was named the U.S. Collegiate Coach of the Year for the second season in a row. Remati, Emily Armstrong , Nikki Dzurko , Paige Hopper , Emma Spott and Hannah Heffernan were named All-Americans.

Up Next

The Buckeyes remain home for the start of the season, hosting the Jessica Beck Memorial Competition on Feb. 3 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Routines are set to begin at 2 p.m.