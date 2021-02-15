Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

O’Callaghan & Cooper Impress At QLD Sprint C’ships

2021 QUEENSLAND SPRINT C’SHIPS

  • Saturday, February 13th & Sunday, February 14th
  • Brisbane Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

The 2021 Queensland Sprint Championships took place over the weekend, with top age groupers and budding elite stars taking to the Brisbane Aquatic Centre pool.

Among them was would-be International Swimming League (ISL) New York Breaker Mollie O’Callaghan, the versatile 16-year-old who continues to make waves across multiple events. This weekend the St. Peters Western squad member took on just the 50m backstroke, with the teen punching a time of 28.32 to take the meet title.

O’Callaghan has been as fast as 27.75 at December’s Queensland Championships but this weekend’s time still checks-in among her top 6 performances all-time.

Rackley’s Isaac Cooper was the top 50m backstroker for the open men’s category, with the 17-year-old touching in 25.06 to win by over a second. It appears that Cooper’s result checked in as a new Australia age record for his age, beating the 25.10 Ben Treffers put on the books back in 2009.

Cooper was also successful in the 50m free, taking the 17-18 age category with a time of 23.59.

