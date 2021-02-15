O’Callaghan & Cooper Impress At QLD Sprint C’ships

2021 QUEENSLAND SPRINT C’SHIPS

Saturday, February 13th & Sunday, February 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2021 Queensland Sprint Championships took place over the weekend, with top age groupers and budding elite stars taking to the Brisbane Aquatic Centre pool.

Among them was would-be International Swimming League (ISL) New York Breaker Mollie O’Callaghan, the versatile 16-year-old who continues to make waves across multiple events. This weekend the St. Peters Western squad member took on just the 50m backstroke, with the teen punching a time of 28.32 to take the meet title.

O’Callaghan has been as fast as 27.75 at December’s Queensland Championships but this weekend’s time still checks-in among her top 6 performances all-time.

Rackley’s Isaac Cooper was the top 50m backstroker for the open men’s category, with the 17-year-old touching in 25.06 to win by over a second. It appears that Cooper’s result checked in as a new Australia age record for his age, beating the 25.10 Ben Treffers put on the books back in 2009.

Cooper was also successful in the 50m free, taking the 17-18 age category with a time of 23.59.