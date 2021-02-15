Age Group Stars Howley and Gormsen Post Best Times at LIAC Time Trials

LIAC February Time Trials

February 12-13, 2021

Freedom Pool, East Meadow, NY

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2021 MR LIAC February 13&over Saturday TT”

The Long Island Aquatic Club hosted a time trial meet last weekend featuring some of the top age-group talents, including Cavan Gormsen and Tess Howley.

Gormsen, who recently qualified for her first Olympic Trials at only 15 years-old, swam a total of seven events over the two day meet, coming out with best times in two of them.

On Friday, Gormsen began her weekend with her specialty distance events, competing in the 1650 freestyle, while going for a legal-split in the 1000 freestyle. In the mixed gender 1650, Gormsen finished 4th overall in a time of 16:07.79, which was only about 8 seconds off her personal best of 15:58.97 that she set earlier this season. With her best time, Gormsen ranks 3rd in the country this season across all age-groups in the event.

During the 1650, Gormsen went for a legal-split time in the 1000 freestyle, flipping in a time of 9:46.46. This was slightly off of her best time of 9:35.18 that she set in November, which is currently ranked 3rd in the country across all age-groups as well.

Shortly after the mile, Gormsen competed in the 200 IM, touching in a time of 2:05.79 to come within 2 seconds of her best time of 2:04.30.

The next morning, Gormsen started off by swimming the 200 freestyle, finishing 7th overall in the mixed event in a time of 1:46.80. This came within a second of her best time of 1:46.18, which currently ranks 6th in the country in the 15-16 age group for this season.

Gormsen then swam back-to-back best times in the 400 IM and 50 freestyle. In the 400 IM, she posted a time of 4:23.83 to cut almost exactly two seconds off of her best time. Then, in the 50 freestyle, Gormsen touched in 23.36, cutting a half second off of her best time of 23.90 in the process.

After that, Gormsen finished out her weekend by swimming the 200 butterfly, where she finished in a time of 2:04.06. This was slightly off of her best time, which stands at a 2:00.05.

National Junior Teamer Tess Howley also posted a best time during the meet. In the 200 IM, Howley swam to a time of 2:02.59, coming in under her best time of 2:02.67 by about a tenth of a second.

In addition to the 200 IM, Howley also competed in the 200 freestyle, 400 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 100 freestyle. In the 200 freestyle, Howley put up a time of 1:48.37, coming in about a second off of her best time of 1:47.19. Later, Howley competed in the 400 IM, throwing down a 4:21.70, to once-again finish about a second off of her best time of 4:19.90.

In the 50 freestyle, Howley edged out Gormsen, finishing a fingernail ahead of her in 23.34. This was only about a half second off of her best time of 22.93. Similarly, she finished in a time of 50.32 in the 100 freestyle, once-again coming about a half second off of her best time of 49.55. In the 100 backstroke, Howley swam to a time of 55.24, to touch 8th overall in the mixed event. With her performance, she came about a second off of her best time of 54.02.

Other Highlights: