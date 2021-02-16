Daily Swim Coach Workout #348

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1 hour – Short Course Meter

warm-up

1×600 swim

2x

2×25 good form drill @35

2×25 ultra short sprint @35

1x

2×150 EN1 free @1:55

4×75 EN2 – FAST free @1:00

2×100 EN1 free @1:15

2×50 25 sprint / 25 easy @1:00

2×150 EN1 free @1:55

6×75 EN2 – FAST free @1:00

2×100 EN1 free @1:15

2×50 25 sprint / 25 easy @1:00

2×150 EN1 free @1:55

8×75 EN2 – FAST free @1:00

2×100 EN1 free @1:15

2×50 25 sprint / 25 easy @1:00

1×100 easy