NYSPHSAA Cancels Winter Championships, Including Boys Swimming & Diving

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced yesterday that it will be canceling its winter state championships due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of winter championships has an effect on boys swimming & diving, as well as bowling, boys and girls basketball, competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, indoor track & field, ice hockey, skiing, and wrestling.

Although the championships are being canceled, low-risk and moderate-risk sports are still going to be allowed to start and compete their seasons as scheduled. High-risk sports, namely basketball, boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, volleyball, and wrestling are being postponed until spring. Since some of those sports, such as volleyball and football are traditionally fall sports, they’ve now been postponed for a second time.

NYSPHSAA president Julie Bergman said of the move, “As an educator, I am witnessing first-hand the challenges our member schools are facing each day in addressing this pandemic. It is important we continue listening to the concerns being expressed by our membership when making decisions impacting interscholastic athletics.”

See the full press release from NYSPHSAA in the tweet below: