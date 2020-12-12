Milak Clocks 200 Free Lifetime Best After 100 Fly Victory

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

The 2020 Hungarian Swimming Championships concluded this morning in Kaposvár with 20-year-old Kristof Milak producing a statement double on which to say goodbye to his roller coaster 2020.

As we’ve noted in each recap, these Hungarian Championships are an Olympic qualifying meet and have treated its timeline as such, mimicking the Tokyo 2020 timing of prelims at night and finals the following morning.

Final Day Highlights

Already at these Championships Milak took silver in the 200m fly and 50m fly, registering solid outings of 1:54.98 and 23.61, respectively. He also was the runner-up in the men’s 100m free with a mark of 49.20.

In this morning’s finals, Milak upgraded his hardware to double gold, with the man taking on the 100m fly and 200m free, claiming the top prize in each. First, in the 100m fly, Milak threw down a super solid time of 51.07 to get to the wall nearly a second ahead of prelims leader Szebasztian Szabo.

Szabo put up a prelims time last night of 51.85 but added slightly to earn silver this morning in 51.95.

For Milak, he split 23.98/27.97 to register the 4th fastest time of his career. The 200m fly World Record holder’s PB in this 1fly rests at the 50.62 he clocked to reap silver at the 2017 World Championships.

Of note, rounding out the top 3 of this men’s 100m fly was Hubert Kos, the 17-year-old who already claimed gold in the 200m IM in an Olympic-qualifying effort. Here Kos clocked 52.70 for a huge PB, obliterating his previous career-quickest of 53.54 from when he took silver at last year’s European Youth Olympic Festival.

Going back to Milak, although he says he’s still trying to shake ongoing fatigue and other symptoms related to his bout with coronavirus which rendered him out of ISL season, he was able to nail a lifetime best in his 2nd event this morning of the men’s 200m free.

Entering this meet, Milak’s lifetime best in the 200m free was represented by the 1:46.90 he logged in March of last year. That checked in as his only sub-1:47 effort in the event over the course of his career.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and just a few events after his 100m fly Milak managed to soar to the wall in a swift 1:46.68 to take the double.

Opening in 52.29 and closing in 54.61, Milak scored the only time in the 1:46-zone of the field, with the men’s 100m free victor here, Nandor Nemeth, touching in 1:47.40 for runner-up status.

With his 1:46.68 result, Milak now frog hops Nemeth to become the 3rd fastest Hungarian 200m freestyle of all-time.

All-Time Hungarian Men’s 200m Freestyle Performers

Dominik Kozma – 1:45.54, 2017 Laszlo Cseh – 1:45.78, 2009 Kristof Milak – 1:46.68, 2020 Nandor Nemeth – 1:46.79, 2017

On the women’s side this morning, Dalma Sebestyen won the 100m fly in a time of 1:00.19, just edging out Evelyn Verraszto by .01.

The women’s breaststroke saw Anna Sztankovics get it done for gold in 31.65, while FGCU student-athlete Petra Halmai snagged silver in 31.82.

Ajna Kesely pulled a strong double this morning herself, registering a time of 2:00.13 in the 200m free and 16:34.43 in the 1500m free. The 19-year-old has already qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games across the 400m, 800m, and 1500m free events.

Here is a list of Hungarian swimmers who have achieved Olympic ‘A’ cuts overall since March 2019:

Eszter Békési – 200 m breast

Péter Bernek – 200m/400m IM

Bence Biczó – 200m fly

Richárd Bohus – 100m back

Katalin Burián – 200m back

László Cseh – 200m IM, 100m/200m fly

Gergely Gyurta – 400m IM, 1500m free

Balázs Holló – 400m IM

Katinka Hosszú – 200m/400m free, 100m/200m back, 100m/200m fly, 200m/400m IM

Zsuzsanna Jakabos – 200m fly

Ákos Kalmár – 1500m free

Boglárka Kapás – 400m/1500m free, 200m fly

Tamás Kenderesi – 200m fly

Ajna Késely – 400m/800m/1500m free

Hubert Kos – 200m IM

Dominik Kozma – 200m free

Maxim Lobanovszkij – 50m free

Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas – 1500m free

Kristóf Milák – 100m/200m free, 200m fly

Nándor Németh – 100m free

Szebasztián Szabó – 100m free, 100m fly

Liliána Szilágyi – 200m fly

Ádám Telegdy – 100m/200m back

Dávid Verrasztó – 400m IM

Gábor Zombori – 400m free