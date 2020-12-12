Milak Clocks 200 Free Lifetime Best After 100 Fly Victory

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS
- Tuesday, December 8th – Saturday, December 12th
- Ferenc Csik Swimming Pool, Kaposvár, Hungary
- Prelims – 5:00 pm local (11:00 am EST)/Finals – 9:30 am local (3:30 am EST)
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap
The 2020 Hungarian Swimming Championships concluded this morning in Kaposvár with 20-year-old Kristof Milak producing a statement double on which to say goodbye to his roller coaster 2020.
As we’ve noted in each recap, these Hungarian Championships are an Olympic qualifying meet and have treated its timeline as such, mimicking the Tokyo 2020 timing of prelims at night and finals the following morning.
Final Day Highlights
Already at these Championships Milak took silver in the 200m fly and 50m fly, registering solid outings of 1:54.98 and 23.61, respectively. He also was the runner-up in the men’s 100m free with a mark of 49.20.
In this morning’s finals, Milak upgraded his hardware to double gold, with the man taking on the 100m fly and 200m free, claiming the top prize in each. First, in the 100m fly, Milak threw down a super solid time of 51.07 to get to the wall nearly a second ahead of prelims leader Szebasztian Szabo.
Szabo put up a prelims time last night of 51.85 but added slightly to earn silver this morning in 51.95.
For Milak, he split 23.98/27.97 to register the 4th fastest time of his career. The 200m fly World Record holder’s PB in this 1fly rests at the 50.62 he clocked to reap silver at the 2017 World Championships.
Of note, rounding out the top 3 of this men’s 100m fly was Hubert Kos, the 17-year-old who already claimed gold in the 200m IM in an Olympic-qualifying effort. Here Kos clocked 52.70 for a huge PB, obliterating his previous career-quickest of 53.54 from when he took silver at last year’s European Youth Olympic Festival.
Going back to Milak, although he says he’s still trying to shake ongoing fatigue and other symptoms related to his bout with coronavirus which rendered him out of ISL season, he was able to nail a lifetime best in his 2nd event this morning of the men’s 200m free.
Entering this meet, Milak’s lifetime best in the 200m free was represented by the 1:46.90 he logged in March of last year. That checked in as his only sub-1:47 effort in the event over the course of his career.
Flash forward to tonight, however, and just a few events after his 100m fly Milak managed to soar to the wall in a swift 1:46.68 to take the double.
Opening in 52.29 and closing in 54.61, Milak scored the only time in the 1:46-zone of the field, with the men’s 100m free victor here, Nandor Nemeth, touching in 1:47.40 for runner-up status.
With his 1:46.68 result, Milak now frog hops Nemeth to become the 3rd fastest Hungarian 200m freestyle of all-time.
All-Time Hungarian Men’s 200m Freestyle Performers
- Dominik Kozma – 1:45.54, 2017
- Laszlo Cseh – 1:45.78, 2009
- Kristof Milak – 1:46.68, 2020
- Nandor Nemeth – 1:46.79, 2017
On the women’s side this morning, Dalma Sebestyen won the 100m fly in a time of 1:00.19, just edging out Evelyn Verraszto by .01.
The women’s breaststroke saw Anna Sztankovics get it done for gold in 31.65, while FGCU student-athlete Petra Halmai snagged silver in 31.82.
Ajna Kesely pulled a strong double this morning herself, registering a time of 2:00.13 in the 200m free and 16:34.43 in the 1500m free. The 19-year-old has already qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games across the 400m, 800m, and 1500m free events.
Here is a list of Hungarian swimmers who have achieved Olympic ‘A’ cuts overall since March 2019:
Eszter Békési – 200 m breast
Péter Bernek – 200m/400m IM
Bence Biczó – 200m fly
Richárd Bohus – 100m back
Katalin Burián – 200m back
László Cseh – 200m IM, 100m/200m fly
Gergely Gyurta – 400m IM, 1500m free
Balázs Holló – 400m IM
Katinka Hosszú – 200m/400m free, 100m/200m back, 100m/200m fly, 200m/400m IM
Zsuzsanna Jakabos – 200m fly
Ákos Kalmár – 1500m free
Boglárka Kapás – 400m/1500m free, 200m fly
Tamás Kenderesi – 200m fly
Ajna Késely – 400m/800m/1500m free
Hubert Kos – 200m IM
Dominik Kozma – 200m free
Maxim Lobanovszkij – 50m free
Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas – 1500m free
Kristóf Milák – 100m/200m free, 200m fly
Nándor Németh – 100m free
Szebasztián Szabó – 100m free, 100m fly
Liliána Szilágyi – 200m fly
Ádám Telegdy – 100m/200m back
Dávid Verrasztó – 400m IM
Gábor Zombori – 400m free
Nice comeback for Milak, & a great way to close out 2020 with an impressive double. Hope he contionues his recuperation trajectory like this – a PB. Also, did not know that Laszlo Cseh is still second fastest 200 free in Magyar history.
Think you mean Milak split 23.98/27.09 if he went 51.07.
Which is a mightily impressive time, even without considering how hard he was hit by COVID.
reminder that milak’s best time from last year was 50.95