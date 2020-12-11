Szabo Leads Milak, Kenderesi Into Tomorrow’s 100 Fly Final

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

As we’ve noted in each recap, these Hungarian Championships are an Olympic qualifying meet and have treated its timeline as such, mimicking the Tokyo 2020 timing of prelims at night and finals the following morning.

Last Prelims Session Highlights

Today marked the last prelims session of these 2020 Hungarian Championships, which included a heated battle in the men’s 100m fly.

The men’s 50m fly winner already here, Szebasztian Szabo, led the charge, producing a heats swim of 51.85 to touch ahead of the men’s reigning 200m fly World Record holder Kristof Milak. Milak, who already took 50m and 200m fly silver at this meet, registered a heats swim of 52.50.

Lurking as the 3rd seeded swimmer is 17-year-old Hubert Kos, the teen who already scored a big-time personal best and Olympic qualifying effort in the men’s 200m IM earlier in the meet. The men’s 200m fly gold medalist from day 1, Tamas Kenderesi, is also in the mix, owning the 5th fastest time of the night in 53.30.

35-year-old Laszlo Cseh was entered in this event but has been shotty with his appearances, opting out of at least 2 finals. He wound up not contesting the 1oom fly tonight.

World champion Boglarka Kapas returned to the pool after her 400m IM victory in this morning’s finals. Kapas, who has been ill and revealed her Hashimoto’s disease diagnosis earlier in the meet, punched a time of 1:59.85 to lead the women’s 200m free.

No one in the men’s 200m free got under the 1:50 threshold, with Nandor Nemeth casually posting 1:50.53 to land lane 4 for the final. He’ll be flanked by World Junior Champion in the 400m free Gabor Zombori, who posted a time just .04 slower than Nemeth in 1:50.57.

Nemeth already collected gold in the 100m free in this morning’s final, although his time in the event last night was quicker in 48.08 for a new national record.