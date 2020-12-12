Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Hungarian C’ships Photo Vault

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

The 2020 Hungarian Swimming Championships concluded this morning, which means we’ve seen the last swims from some of the nation’s best before entering the 2021 Olympic year.

Kristof Milak hit a new lifetime best in the 200m free, Tamas Kenderesi grabbed goldin the 200m fly and Szebasztian Szabo nearly broke his own 50m fly national record. On the women’s side, Boglarka Kapas fought through dizziness, Ajna Kesely won the 1500m free and Katalin Burian reaped backstroke gold.

Refresh yourself on all the action using the recap links above, then relive some of the memorable moments via the photo vault below. All photos courtesy of Istvan Derencsenyi.

 

Kristof MIlak, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

 

Eszter Bekesi, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

 

Boglarka Kapas, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

 

Nandor Nemeth, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

 

David Verraszto, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

 

Dalma Sebestyen & ZsuZsanna Jakabos, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

 

Szebasztian Szabo, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

 

Ajna Kesely, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

 

Hubert Kos, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

 

Olle Monika Beatrix, photo: Istvan Derencsenyi

