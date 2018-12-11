NYAC Breaks Canadian Boys 15-17 Relay NAG Record

The North York Aquatic Club broke the boys 15-17 national age group record in the short course meters 4x50m freestyle relay this past weekend at Youth Cup in Toronto.

The team of Josh Liendo, Sam Griffith, Reilly Baker, and Justin Baker put together a time of 1:32.61 to break the previous record of 1:33.12 set by Oakville Aquatic Club in April of 2013 in Owen Sound, Ont.

NYAC Splits (1:32.61 / 2018)

Josh Liendo – 22.86 (22.86)

Sam Griffith – 23.11 (45.97)

Reilly Baker – 23.24 (1:09.21)

Justin Baker – 23.40 (1:32.61)

Oakville Splits (1:33.12 / 2013)

Evan White – no split available

David Whiteside – no split available (47.06)

Gamal Assaad – 23.39 (1:10.45)

Bryce Delaney-Kwiecien – 22.67 (1:33.12)

While the first two splits for Oakville’s record setting relay are unavailable, it is recorded that they were a 47.06 at the 100-metre mark. NYAC would have been over a full second ahead with their 45.97 split. Oakville would have done some catching up on the end with a wicker 22.67 split from Bryce Delaney-Kwiecien.

Liendo’s 22.86 leadoff split was just over his lifetime best of 22.75 in the 50m freestyle that he set a month earlier at the same pool at the NYAC Cup. Liendo is currently ranked first in Canada for 15-17 year-old boys in the 50m freestyle this season.

The record has already been uploaded to Swimming Canada, however it’s noted that the record is pending ratification before it is officially recognized.