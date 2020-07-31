Not To Be Missed, Zhang Yufei Crushes 55.81 Fly For 8th Fastest Medley Split

SUMMER TEST COMPETITION (CHN)

Wednesday, July 29th – Friday, July 31st

Shandong Province, China

50m (LCM)

The Chinese National Team’s Summer Test Competition wrapped up today in Shandong Province, China, where several Olympians and World Championships athletes put up notable swims to prep for August’s Nationals. You can refresh yourself on the overall recaps via the links in the bullet points above; however, one particular prelims swim was worth a post all its own.

We reported how 22-year-old Zhang Yufei busted out the best 100m fly time of her life during the heats of the individual event on Friday, producing an outing of 56.47 to get under the 57 second mark for the first time in her career.

She proved that kind of performance, one that would have garnered the Chinese swimmer bronze at last year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships, wasn’t a fluke by striking down the 57-second barrier once again in the final. She ultimately hit a time of 56.68 to win the time trial against her peers.

One day earlier, Zhang was a member of the winning mixed medley relay team that punched a collective time of 3:40.56 in the final to fall just .12 outside of the Chinese national record. Zhang crushed a leg of 56.11 to help bring her squad to the wall first.

Falling under the radar, however, was the fact that Zhang was even quicker on the fly leg of that same relay in the morning heats. Again teamed up with Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei and Yang Junxuan, Zhang blew away her competition with a split of 55.81.

Zhang launched herself off the blocks in a 25.50 opener and held on to close her leg in a final 50m of 30.31 to clock that head-turning 55.81.

According to USA Swimming’s database of all-time fastest relay splits, although it’s an unofficial time trial, Zhang’s 55.81 fly would rank 8th in terms of the quickest performances – ever. Zhang herself would rank as the 5th fastest fly relay performer for women all-time.

