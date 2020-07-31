Speedo Marketing Manager Karen Cermak Dies After Battle With Cancer

Speedo is a SwimSwam Partner.

Speedo Sports Marketing Manager Karen Kolb Cermak died from cancer on July 17.

Cermak worked at Speedo for over 10 years, beginning as a Sports Marketing Representative, eventually being promoted to the Sports Marketing Manager for the west coast.

Prior to this, she swam competitively at the age group level and attended college at Loyola Marymount University where she worked as a lifeguard.

Outside of the pool, she enjoyed snowboarding and watching her favorite sports teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New England Patriots alongside her husband Curtis who she married in 2018.

Due to her illness, Cermak accumulated thousands of dollars in debt through medical bills. In order to help alleviate the costs that her family is now facing, her friends have set up a GoFundMe page. Once the bills are paid off, any additional funds will be used to create a scholarship fund in her name at Loyola Marymount University.

Speedo Press Release:

For those that may want to contribute to Karen’s memorial fund:

https://gf.me/u/ygx8sa