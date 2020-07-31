Daily Swim Coach Workout #170

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warm-up
1×800 swim
2x
2×25 epic under water kick @40
2×50 choice kick @1:00
8×25 choice to prepare for 1st sprint set @40
4x
3×75 choice EN3 FAST @1:30
1×25 choice sprint @30
1×100 easy @2:30
10×50 free pull 4-easy recovery / 6-breathing 3/5 3/7 @55
10×50 back w/B 1-EN1 / 1- 25 mod / 25 FAST – use legs – tight kick @55
6x
1×75 choice Sprint @1:30
1×75 easy @1:30
3x
3×50 EN1 free @45
2×25 epic under water kick @40
6×25 choice FAST turns @40
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
