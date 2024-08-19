North Carolina State Finalist Chris Aristondo to Swim for Wisconsin Beginning Fall 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Seven-time North Carolina high school state finalist Chris Aristondo is set to swim for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay beginning the fall of 2024.

“The team atmosphere, team culture, excelling coaching staff and the chance of creating some big impactful moments for the team is the reason why I choose UWGB. I want to thank my coaches, my family and God for this amazing opportunity.”

The North Carolina native graduated from South Mecklenburg High School, where he swam for the Sabres and qualified for the state team all four years. His top result came in his junior year, when he placed 5th in the 100 back in a time of 50.51.

At the NCHSAA State Championship back in February, Aristondo posted multiple season best performances in his races. He placed 6th in the 200 IM (1:50.71) and 16th in the 100 back (52.76), although he had just posted a season best time of 51.06 in the preliminary heats. He also helped the Sabres to a 14th-place finish in the 400 free relay by splitting a 50.65 on the opening leg in the finals.

Aristondo swims year-round with the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg, where he specializes primarily in free, back and IM. Racing at the NCS Senior Championships in February, Aristondo placed 9th in the 50 free (21.11) and 10th in the 100 back (50.84). He also finished 16th in the prelims of the 200 back (1:53.45) and 15th in the 200 IM (1:56.43), but opted not to contest them again in finals.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 20.98

100 free – 45.72

100 back – 50.47

200 back – 1:48.83

200 IM – 1:50.45

A Division I Mid-Major program, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay competes in the Horizon conference, where the men’s team placed last amongst the six teams in attendance at this past season’s Horizon League Championship.

With the top 16 making it back for finals, Aristondo’s times would have landed him in the ‘B’ final in the 200 IM and 200 back, putting him in a position to contribute to the Phoenix right from the start.

Other members of the class of 2028 joining Aristondo in the fall include Owen Kearns, Owen Mehring and Ryan Reuter.

