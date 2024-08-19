The Hungry Swimmer: Low Sugar Maple Granola

by Sophia Vale

Granola is a staple in our household because it’s an incredibly quick, easy and, if made well, nutritious breakfast or snack. While you can find granola at just about any grocery store, I prefer to make my own because it’s so affordable and there are an endless number of ways to customize it based on your taste preferences, nutrition goals and what you have on hand. In the recipe below, all the ingredients listed with an asterisk can be customized! Other ingredients you may consider trying could be almonds, peanuts, macadamia nuts, dried blueberries, banana chips, dried coconut, etc.

This low sugar maple granola will be ready in just 20 minutes and, as an added bonus, will fill your kitchen with the delicious and comforting scents of vanilla, cinnamon and maple as it cooks. Plus, packed with oats and nuts, it will give you plenty of plant-based protein and fiber to fuel your day.

I recommend munching on a handful of granola as a healthy and satisfying snack, adding it to your favorite low-fat yogurt or even on top of a smoothie bowl!

Ingredients

*Ingredients with an asterisk can be swapped out and customized!

4 cups old fashioned oats

½ cup olive oil

½ cup pure maple syrup

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 tsp maple extract

½ – 1 tbsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ cup chopped cashews*

¼ cup chopped pecans*

¼ cup chopped walnuts*

¼ cup raisins or dried cranberries*

Directions