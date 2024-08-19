NCSA Qualifier Rachel Conley Set to Swim for Minnesota Beginning This Fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Arlington Aquatic Club’s Rachel Conley, a six-time NCSA swimmer, will be headed to Minneapolis this fall to compete for the University of Minnesota.

“I chose the University of Minnesota for the excellent mix of athletics and academics, as well as the amazing team culture. Go Gophers!”

Conley has qualified for both spring and summer NCSAs for the past three years. At the NCSA Spring Championships back in March, her highest finish was in the 200 fly; she placed 16th in prelims with a short course yards time of 2:02.35 before placing 14th in finals with a long course meters time of 2:21.52. Conley also turned in a 33rd-place finish in the 100-yard fly (55.78).

In addition to training year round with Arlington Aquatic, Conley swam for Yorktown High School in Arlington, VA. She is a 12-time Virginia high school state finalist, having qualified for the state championships all four years.

At the 2024 VHSL Class 6A State Championship, Conley posted a 4th-place finish in the 100 free (51.61) and a 9th-place finish in the 200 free (1:51.73). She also helped Yorktown to a runner-up finish in both the 200 free relay, throwing down a closing split of 23.24, and 400 free relay, which she anchored in a closing split of 50.72.

Excelling at the mid-distance events, Conley primarily specializes in free and fly and will bring added depth to the Gophers in these strokes.

Best Times SCY:

100 fly – 54.95

200 fly – 2:01.62

100 free – 51.61

200 free – 1:50.48

A Division I program in the Big 10 Conference, the University of Minnesota’s women’s team placed 5th at the Big 10 Championships back in February. The Gophers also sent six swimmers on to compete at the NCAA Women’s Division I Championship, placing 20th overall amongst the teams in attendance.

To make it back to the finals at the conference championships, it took times of 54.55/2:01.80 in the 100/200 fly and 50.07/1:48.95 in the 100/200 free, putting Conley right on the cusp of qualifying in several of her top events with her best opportunity being in the 200 fly.

Conley is one of 11 incoming freshmen girls headed to Minneapolis in the fall, where Minnesota will welcome a recruit class made up of eight swimmers and three divers.

The full list of commits includes Conley, Hannah Clark (diving), Annalei Dow (diving), Georgia Kahler (breast/sprint free), Mira Keller (back/free/IM), Gabby Mauder (diving), Paige Moreen (sprint free), Keira Mullins (breast), Kami Periat (back/sprint free), Peyton Ross (IM/fly) and Livi Wanner (sprint free).

