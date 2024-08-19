14 Year Old Maggie Dickinson Earns Another US Open Cut At Wisconsin State Championships

2024 Wisconsin LCM 13& Over State Champs

August 1-4, 2024

Pleasant Prarie, WI

LCM (50 meters)

Full Meet Results

Maggie Dickinson of Schroeder YMCA highlighted the Wisconsin 13 and over State meet from the beginning of August. Dickinson won two state titles and swam numerous best times.

Dickinson won the 50 free in a 26.88, just off her best of a 26.63 from the beginning of May. She also won the 50 back in a 29.33. After swimming the 100 and 200 backstrokes at the Summer Championships in Irvine just a week prior, she opted to not compete in either event individually here but instead swam the 100 backstroke while leading off the team’s 13-14 400 medley relay. Dickinson swam a 1:02.51 to lead the team to a win. That was just off her best time of a 1:02.10 that she swam in June and sits at #24 in the 13-14 age group all-time.

Dickinson also led the team off to a win in the girls 13-14 400 free relay. She swam a 57.50 lead off leg, a personal best as well. That time earned her another US Open cut and sits just outside the top 100 in the age group all-time. The team earned the win in a final time of a 3:59.86 to win by over 8 seconds.

Also highlighting the girls side of the meet was Stanford commit Alana Berlin who swam to a three wins in the 15 and over age group. Berlin won the 50 back in a 28.91, the 200 breast in a 2:40.90, and 50 fly in a 27.19. She also swam a personal best of a 26.41 50 free during a relay lead off for Schroeder YMCA.

The boys side of the meet was highlighted by 14 year old Max Garbacz of Madison Aquatic Club. Garbacz swam to a win in the 100 back with a 58.32, just off his lifetime best of a 58.32 that he swam in July. He also swam the 100 freestyle in prelims, swimming a personal best of a 55.54.

Other Highlights: