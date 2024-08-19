Emily Sheldon to attend Biola University with 4 school-leading times (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Sheldon, a Scottsdale, Arizona native, will swim for Biola University in the fall. Biola, a DII school that competes in the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference (PCSC), is located in La Mirada, California. Sheldon recently graduated from Saguaro High School and swam at the club level for Phoenix Swim Club.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Biola University!! I want to thank God, my family, my friends and my coaches for supporting me on my swimming journey. I also want to thank Coach Nathan and the Biola Swim Team for this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait! Go Eagles!!”

At Speedo Sectionals – Phoenix (LCM) earlier this year, Sheldon set numerous season bests on route to scoring in 3 events. Sheldon swam a 2:11.47 in the 200 free to place 29th, a 4:37.72 in the 400 free to place 16th, and a 9:25.64 in the 800 timed final to take 8th overall. She additionally swam the 100 free, where she swam a 1:02.55, which is less than half a second off her PB of 1:02.09.

Most recently, Sheldon reset those season bests at Speedo Sectionals – Mt. Hood (LCM) in July, where she swam a 4:32.77 in the 400 free to place 13th, 9:20.03 in the 800 to place 9th, and 18:02.30 in the 1500 to take 14th.

Best times:

200 free – 1:54.53

500 free – 5:03.75

1000 free – 10:27.70

1650 free – 17:40.49

At the 2024 PCSC Championships, Biola was runner up to CSU – East Bay. Biola was led by Allison Yancey, a backstroke/IM specialist who scored 85 points and was the 200 back champion.

Sheldon is already faster than what it took to A final at the 2024 PCSC championships, with times of 1:55.04/5:06.06 in the 200/500 free qualifying for the championship final and times of 10:32.12/17:58.95 placing in the top 8 of the timed finals for the 1000/1650 frees. Already a potential 3x ‘A’ finalist, Sheldon could help Biola erase the 26 point lead CSU – East Bay had on Biola to win the conference championship.

Sheldon will make an immediate impact when she arrives on campus, as her PBs would have led the 2023-2024 roster in the 500 free by 4+ seconds, the 1000 free by 21+ seconds, and the 1650 free by 23+ seconds.

Biola’s incoming class will feature mostly west-coasters, along with a select few from the midwest. Oklahoma’s Kinley Manuel, Washington’s Malia Ciolli, Texas’ Phoenix Word, California’s Opal Vail, Missouri’s Megan Gifford, and Oregon’s Elizabeth Williams will join Sheldon in Biola’s class of 2028.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.